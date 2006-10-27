Jets Name Stephen Agresti Coach of the Week

Oct 26, 2006 at 08:00 PM
steve-agresti-head-shot1.jpg


The New York Jets announced today that Stephen Agresti of Long Island City High School in Long Island City, NY, has been named this week's recipient of the New York Jets High School Coach of the Week Award. For his efforts, he will receive $1,000 to benefit the school's football program, and he will be presented with a plaque from the New York Jets.

In its eleventh year, the award is given to a coach in the Tri-State area who serves the best interests of the game through the teaching of sound football fundamentals, the motivation of young players to achieve, and the promotion of youth football by way of dedication to their community, their school and their student-athletes.

Coach Agresti is in his 5th season of coaching, with the Bulldogs. He had prior stints as a junior varsity and varsity assistant coach before taking over as head coach of the team in 2004. The Bulldogs participate in the Public School Athletic League (PSAL) Cup Division. Agresti, Thomas Edison High School Class of 1986, serves as a social studies teacher at the high school in addition to being its head football coach.

Last weekend, the Bulldogs defeated the Stuyvesant Peg Legs 36-6. This win improves their record to 8-0 for the season. Long Island City's next contest is against the Evander Childs Tigers at home on Saturday at 11:30 AM.

Award Winners:

Week 1: Bill Broggy, Fox Lane High School, Bedford, NY

Week 2: Dan Ricci, Ossining High School, Ossining, NY

Week 3: Greg Manos, St. Joseph by-the Sea High School, Staten Island, NY

Week 4: Mike Bub, Sacred Heart High School, Yonkers, NY

Week 5: Joe Berlingo, Wood-Ridge High School, Wood-Ridge, NJ

Week 6: Matt McLees, H. Frank Carey High School, Franklin Square, NY

