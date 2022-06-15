Jets Minicamp Practice Report | Green & White in 'Really Good Place' Entering Break

Zach Wilson Finished Spring with an Impressive Practice 

Jun 15, 2022 at 06:30 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

E_SZ1_0701-practice-report-thumb

The Jets wrapped up their mandatory minicamp on Wednesday as the team will break for more than a month before returning to Florham Park for training camp.

"I think guys are in a really good place," HC Robert Saleh said. "We're obviously further along this year than we were last year. Guys are understanding exactly what they're being asked in all three phases whether it's special teams, offense and defense from a schematic standpoint. The language barrier of having a new staff and new players. You can see Zach [Wilson], he'll make a throw and he already knows what Rob [Calabrese] and Mike [LaFleur] are going to tell him. He's like I know and he'll point to where he needs to."

Saleh and the staff made a few changes to their spring approach in Year 2, reducing the number of 11-on-11 periods. The Green & White were able to average 30 more reps per day compared to last year ,and the team plans to modify its approach to training camp, changing the number of days they'll be "grinding consecutively." That will be decided Thursday morning.

"The fact that we were able to get Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3, minicamp, it's beneficial to the coaches to be able to master how they want to present the information," Saleh said. "It's beneficial to the players to hear it as many ways as possible and to see different clips, to see them doing it, to see the other teams doing it, all of it is beneficial. Another opportunity to master the schemes has been extremely beneficial."

Gallery | Best Images from Day 2 of Jets Mandatory Minicamp

See photos of the Green & White on the field during the second practice of Mandatory Minicamp week at 1 Jets Drive.

WR Braxton Berrios
1 / 24

WR Braxton Berrios

E_0Q5A0059
2 / 24
HC Robert Saleh & Jets Legend Jerricho Cotchery
3 / 24

HC Robert Saleh & Jets Legend Jerricho Cotchery

DL Quinnen Williams & Jets Legend Jerricho Cotchery
4 / 24

DL Quinnen Williams & Jets Legend Jerricho Cotchery

WR Elijah Moore
5 / 24

WR Elijah Moore

LB Quincy Williams
6 / 24

LB Quincy Williams

RB Michael Carter & WR Elijah Moore
7 / 24

RB Michael Carter & WR Elijah Moore

DL Jermaine Johnson
8 / 24

DL Jermaine Johnson

RB Breece Hall
9 / 24

RB Breece Hall

E_0Q5A2490
10 / 24
DL Quinnen Williams & DC Jeff Ulbrich
11 / 24

DL Quinnen Williams & DC Jeff Ulbrich

E_0Q5A0711
12 / 24
TE Kenny Yeboah
13 / 24

TE Kenny Yeboah

TE Lawrence Cager & WR Calvin Jackson
14 / 24

TE Lawrence Cager & WR Calvin Jackson

CB Sauce Gardner
15 / 24

CB Sauce Gardner

CB D.J. Reed
16 / 24

CB D.J. Reed

WR Jeff Smith & RB Ty Johnson
17 / 24

WR Jeff Smith & RB Ty Johnson

WR Tarik Black
18 / 24

WR Tarik Black

WR Irvin Charles & WR Jeff Smith
19 / 24

WR Irvin Charles & WR Jeff Smith

TE Lawrence Cager
20 / 24

TE Lawrence Cager

WR Garrett Wilson
21 / 24

WR Garrett Wilson

WR Braxton Berrios
22 / 24

WR Braxton Berrios

WR Irvin Charles
23 / 24

WR Irvin Charles

E_0Q5A0220
24 / 24
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Zach Wilson, Jeff Smith End Spring on a High Note
Second-year QB Zach Wilson has looked more decisive throughout the spring and had one of his better practices in the team's final minicamp session. He began the first team period by completing a ball to Elijah Moore on the sideline with No. 4 overall pick Sauce Gardner in coverage. Wilson threw the ball before Moore started his break, showing the chemistry between the second-year pros. Veteran Jeff Smith was the most productive receiver in practice. Smith got behind the defense on the second play and Wilson hit him in stride for a long score. The duo later connected on another deep pass in the same spot as Smith reeled in the pass one handed for the score with Isaiah Dunn in coverage that caused the sideline to erupt.

"That boy has been ballin'," Moore said of Smith. "It just opens everything up. Today's practice was very contagious. One person makes a play and it's like a trickle effect. Everybody is going to keep ballin'. That's how we expect to be in the game on Sundays."

Wilson checked the necessary boxes in the spring and showed he's poised to make a jump in Year 2 even though he's yet to put on pads since the season finale at Buffalo. Wilson, 22, is the centerpiece of a young nucleus of playmakers looking to change the culture and narrative of the Jets.

TE C.J. Uzomah, 29, WR Corey Davis, 27, WR Braxton Berrios, 26, and TE Tyler Conklin, 26, are the veterans of the bunch. Moore, WR Garrett Wilson, RB Michael Carter and RB Breece Hall, all who are expected to have significant roles in 2022, are all younger than 24 years old.

"Everything comes down to reps," Saleh said. "This team, this locker room, is not short of people who want to work hard, who love ball and want to work their absolute tails off. It is not short of those guys at all."

Jetcetera
TE Tyler Conklin had another impressive practice, reeling in a touchdown in the red-zone period. Zach Wilson looked for Conklin earlier in the workout, but S Jordan Whitehead laid out to break up the pass. … Denzel Mims, whom OC Mike LaFleur said is in the best shape he's seen him, came down with a deep ball from Mike White with Isaiah Dunn in good coverage. Dunn later broke up a deep pass in the 2-minute period intended for Tarik BlackSauce Gardner came down with a red-zone interception late in practice that would have been returned for a touchdown. He also broke up a Wilson deep pass intended for Corey Davis.

Related Content

news

Jets HC Robert Saleh on QB Zach Wilson: 'He Doesn't Need to Be Tom Brady This Year'

After Only a Few Weeks, Rookie WR Garrett Wilson Says Playing With His QB Is 'Super Special'

news

Mekhi Becton Answers Minicamp Questions Both Vocally and Via T-Shirt

Jets' Mammoth Tackle, Who Missed Virtually All of '21 Season, Says Criticism 'Just Adds Fuel to the Fire'

news

Jets Mandatory Minicamp Roundup | Highlights, Photos, Stories, Interviews & More from Day 2 of Mandatory Minicamp

See All of the Content from Wednesday's Mandatory Minicamp Activities

news

'Flight 2022: New Heights' Set to Premiere Across Jets Platforms

Documentary Series Provides a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Building the 2022 Roster

news

Jets Minicamp Practice Report | QB Zach Wilson's Focus Reaches Another Level

T Mekhi Becton Arrives; Sauce Gardner Talks About No. 1

news

Jets CB Sauce Gardner: 'Nobody's Perfect, But I Still Try to Be'

Rookie DB Wants to Play Forever; Says Competition Is Making Him Better

news

Jets Mandatory Minicamp Roundup | Highlights, Photos, Stories, Interviews & More from Day 1 of Mandatory Minicamp

See All of the Content from Tuesday's Mandatory Minicamp Activities

news

Jets' Leader C.J. Mosley Is Getting Better As 30 Nears

Veteran LB Dishes on QB Zach Wilson, LB Quincy Williams and HC Robert Saleh

news

Which Jets Player Is Flying Under the Radar During OTAs?

Safeties Jason Pinnock, Ashtyn Davis Finished OTAs Strong

news

OTA Notebook | Jets LB Coach Mike Rutenberg: C.J. Mosley 'Has an Amazing, Amazing Brain'

QB Coach Rob Calabrese on Zach Wilson: 'He's a Football Player"; Tight Competition Underway at Kicker

news

Jets OTA Practice Report | Can These Jets Change the Narrative?

C.J. Mosley: This Team Is Capable of Changing the Culture for the Next 10 Years

Advertising