Jets Minicamp Practice Report | Green & White in 'Really Good Place' Entering Break

Zach Wilson, Jeff Smith End Spring on a High Note

Second-year QB Zach Wilson has looked more decisive throughout the spring and had one of his better practices in the team's final minicamp session. He began the first team period by completing a ball to Elijah Moore on the sideline with No. 4 overall pick Sauce Gardner in coverage. Wilson threw the ball before Moore started his break, showing the chemistry between the second-year pros. Veteran Jeff Smith was the most productive receiver in practice. Smith got behind the defense on the second play and Wilson hit him in stride for a long score. The duo later connected on another deep pass in the same spot as Smith reeled in the pass one handed for the score with Isaiah Dunn in coverage that caused the sideline to erupt.

"That boy has been ballin'," Moore said of Smith. "It just opens everything up. Today's practice was very contagious. One person makes a play and it's like a trickle effect. Everybody is going to keep ballin'. That's how we expect to be in the game on Sundays."

Wilson checked the necessary boxes in the spring and showed he's poised to make a jump in Year 2 even though he's yet to put on pads since the season finale at Buffalo. Wilson, 22, is the centerpiece of a young nucleus of playmakers looking to change the culture and narrative of the Jets.

TE C.J. Uzomah, 29, WR Corey Davis, 27, WR Braxton Berrios, 26, and TE Tyler Conklin, 26, are the veterans of the bunch. Moore, WR Garrett Wilson, RB Michael Carter and RB Breece Hall, all who are expected to have significant roles in 2022, are all younger than 24 years old.