Robert Saleh Provides Injury Update on New Jets WR Mike Williams

After finishing No. 31 in the NFL in total offense and yards per attempt last season, the Jets added a playmaker on the outside with a history of stretching the field in WR Mike Williams.

"He's a dynamic receiver," HC Robert Saleh said Monday morning at the NFL's League Meetings in Orlando. "We've been a big fan of his for a while. You say 50/50 ball, but it's more 70/30 when it goes up to him. He's a dynamic athlete, dynamic receiver, very confident when he goes up and gets the ball. To be that complement to Garrett [Wilson] and the rest of the receiving room, to the receiver room will be a good deal."

Williams, the 2017 No. 7 overall pick out of Clemson, led the league in 2019 with an average of 20.4 yards per catch and has averaged more than 14 yards a catch each season from 2018-'22. According to Next Gen Stats, Williams' plus-421 receiving yards over expected on vertical routes in that span ranks third in the NFL, behind Davante Adams and Justin Jefferson. Jets QB Aaron Rodgers, a former teammate of Adams, has thrown for the most vertical passing yards in that timeframe.

Williams had a short and productive 2023 season -- he tore his ACL in Week 3 at Minnesota in the final two minutes of the third quarter after he reeled in 7 passes for 121 yards and a 49-yard touchdown. He totaled 12 receptions, 128 yards and 1 touchdown in the two games prior to the injury.