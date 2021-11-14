Jets' Michael Carter: 'We Can't Shoot Ourselves in the Foot'

There was a silver lining in the cloud that hovered over MetLife Stadium during the Jets' 45-17 loss on Sunday to the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills.

Among the few positives was the play of three rookies: RB Michael Carter, WR Elijah Moore and CB Michael Carter II. Moore and Carter each scored a fourth TD of the season; while on defense Carter II covered a Buffalo fumble.

No. 32, taken in the fourth round of this year's NFL draft (No. 107 overall) out of North Carolina, showed again why he has emerged as the Jets' No. 1 running back in a running-back-by-committee scheme -- with Ty Johnson and Tevin Coleman (who returned after missing three games with a hamstring injury). The soft-spoken Carter was ready to share the ball after sharing snaps with Denver's Javonte Williams (taken in the second round, No. 35 overall) for the Tar Heels.

From his play the past month or so, Carter has shown he has the potential to be a featured back for years to come. On Sunday, he had 16 carries for a modest 39 yards and grabbed 4 passes for 43 yards. Heading into Sunday's game, Carter had more yards from scrimmage than any other rookie running back in the NFL.