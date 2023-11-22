Jets LT Mekhi Becton Will 'Try to Go Friday' Against Miami in Week 12

HC Robert Saleh Updates O-Line Injuries; Eyes on Duane Brown

Nov 21, 2023 at 07:22 PM
Jets HC Robert Saleh told reporters on Tuesday that LT Mekhi Becton would be 'working through' a sprained ankle he sustained in the Bills 32-6 win over the Jets in Week 11. Becton will be evaluate in practice this week with hopes of playing Friday against the Dolphins.

ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler reported Tuesday morning that Becton sustained a Grade 1 ankle sprain and that the Jets lineman was expected to miss 1-to-2 weeks, but Saleh brushed aside that report.

"He is going to try to go Friday," Saleh said. "He is taped up and will be a part of practice today despite those reports. It is a walkthrough again today so we are still trying to see if he will be available."

In addition to Becton, the Jets plan to evaluate veteran T Duane Brown this week, hopingthe veteran O-lineman will be able to return. Brown started the first two games of the season at LT after he had left rotator cuff surgery in the offseason. In Week 3, he was placed on injured reserve with hip and shoulder injuries. He returned to practice in Week 9 (Nov. 2) to begin his 21-day window to be activated from list.

Brown has been listed as a full participant in practice the last three weeks and the Jets have until Thursday to add him to the active roster.

"Practice is different than game obviously," Saleh said. "He is still not fully comfortable obviously. We have to find the best way to simulate a game for him. I know we have full speed practices, but those aren't even close to what it is like in a game. So, we are trying to do our best to make sure we put him through a game like situation."

If Brown or Becton can't go on Black Friday, the team could turn to rookie T Carter Warren. Warren, the Jets' fourth-round selection (No. 120) in April's NFL Draft out of Pittsburgh, took over at LT against the' Bills in Week 12 after Becton was hurt.

Warren went on IR to start the season with an injury he sustained in the Hall of Fame Game. He returned to practice in Week 5 (Oct. 4). He was added to the active roster in Week 6 (Oct. 14) and took 49 snaps (86%) last Sunday. Saleh said Warren was "pleasant surprise," despite limited practice time.

"We you go back and watched him, there was tremendous footwork and great patience," Saleh said. "Obviously he will get better with reps, but we are excited about him. He has a lot of potential. We were excited about drafting him, but he missed all of OTAs and training camp and was significantly behind the eight-ball."

