Jets LT Mekhi Becton Will 'Try to Go Friday' Against Miami in Week 12

Brown has been listed as a full participant in practice the last three weeks and the Jets have until Thursday to add him to the active roster.

"Practice is different than game obviously," Saleh said. "He is still not fully comfortable obviously. We have to find the best way to simulate a game for him. I know we have full speed practices, but those aren't even close to what it is like in a game. So, we are trying to do our best to make sure we put him through a game like situation."

If Brown or Becton can't go on Black Friday, the team could turn to rookie T Carter Warren. Warren, the Jets' fourth-round selection (No. 120) in April's NFL Draft out of Pittsburgh, took over at LT against the' Bills in Week 12 after Becton was hurt.

Warren went on IR to start the season with an injury he sustained in the Hall of Fame Game. He returned to practice in Week 5 (Oct. 4). He was added to the active roster in Week 6 (Oct. 14) and took 49 snaps (86%) last Sunday. Saleh said Warren was "pleasant surprise," despite limited practice time.