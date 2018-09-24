Jets LT Kelvin Beachum: Jags Defense Right There at the Top 

In order to have success against "Sacksonville," Beachum said it's about winning on first and second downs.

"It's one of those games where it's an identity game for us," he said. "We have to be able to run the ball. They know that and we know that. Coach Bowles has talked about it and we have to be able to execute. At the end of the day, we have to run the ball. They present some challenges. You're going to have an eight-, nine-man box. They're very disruptive, they do a lot of slanting and run blitzing. We have to find a way to execute, convert blocks on the run and find a way to get our backs in their secondary."

While the Jags rank No. 4 in total defense, they rank 21st in the NFL against the run as they've allowed an average of 115 yards on the ground in three contests. The Green & White were extremely effective against the Jaguars last year as the team rushed for 256 yards in a 23-20 overtime win. However, the Jets have a new look offensive line with a new coach and run-game coordinator in Rick Dennison as well as the addition of center Spencer Long. Conversely, the Jags added Marcell Dareus midway through last season to aid their rush defense.