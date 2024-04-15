How a Rock 'n' Roller Brought the Jets' Sack Exchange Logo to Life

It's like that golden oldie that you hadn't heard in a while and can't wait to hear again ... and again after that.

The Jets' legacy logo is back and better than ever. The modernized Sack Exchange Logo.

Jim Pons' pride and joy.

"It was all a huge surprise. It came from out of nowhere," Pons, 81, reminisced from his Jacksonville studio recently about receiving word from his former team that the "simplistic" JETS logo that he designed in the late Seventies at the start of the New York Sack Exchange era is about to come roaring back with a new version in 2024. "I had no idea they were even thinking about it, nor did I know that it was that popular with the Jets fans. They told me the fans demanded we go back to the old logo, to my logo.

"So really, that's wonderful. I'm very happy about that, very proud of that."

For those who don't know his name or who vaguely remember his history, Pons before his Jets incarnation was a part of rock 'n' roll history in the Sixties and Seventies.

A part of history? Heck, Jim's autobiography was named the Florida Writers' Association Book of the Year in 2017. He's now collaborating on a screenplay of his life.

The Odyssey Begins

Pons started the garage band The Leaves, whose version of "Hey Joe" dominated the Western U.S. airwaves in the mid-Sixties and was made into a Jimi Hendrix rock anthem. He then joined The Turtles as "Happy Together" became a monster hit that carried them around the world several times.

After a gig at a London speakeasy, Pons recalled a backroom conversation with someone even more famous than he that went something like this:

Pons: "Paul, you and the Beatles are the reason for my being in the music business, the reason for our success, the reason for our lives."

Paul McCartney: "That's all good, Jim, but I'd like to know the chords for 'Happy Together'."

After more musical connections, with Frank Zappa and Flo and Eddie, Pons said it was "time to hang up my rock 'n' roll shoes."