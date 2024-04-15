 Skip to main content
Advertising

Jets Unveil New 'Legacy Collection' Uniform Ahead of 2024 Season

Part of an Overall Rebrand, Unis Feature Modernized Primary Sack Exchange Logo and New Secondary Marks

Apr 15, 2024 at 12:10 PM
ArticleThumb-V6

Two months after Jets Chairman Woody Johnson informed fans the team will unveil new uniforms in April, a new legacy was born Monday morning. The Jets "Legacy Collection" with three uniform versions – legacy green, legacy white and legacy black – is a nod to the Sack Exchange era (1979-89) while modernizing and improving the iconic logo that resonates with all generations of fans.

"We work for the fans," said Jets Chairman Woody Johnson. "They have consistently asked for us to return to our roots and we heard them. The new uniforms are explicitly designed to look and feel like the New York Jets while refreshing the club's iconic logo – viewed by fans as our most identifiable mark."

The team's new regalia pay tribute to a historical time in the club's history while taking advantage of technology advancements in the industry. The legacy jerseys will sport double-stripe shoulders and single-stripe pants, the same design the team wore from 1979-89.

"Recreating our uniforms, as well as developing a modernized look for the organization signifies our commitment to progress, remaining innovative, and delivering excellence to our players and fans," said Jets president Hymie Elhai. "Elevating the New York Jets identity with a refreshed uniform embodies the unity, and a timeless sense of the Sack Exchange era, while empowering every player and generations of fans to stand out and stay true to our team's heritage."

The new Legacy uniforms include a refresher of the club's iconic Sack Exchange logo, featuring custom typeface with bolder composition, a refined pointed nose of plane for a faster look and feel and tighter spacing between characters with consistent angles. The modernized Jets logo will be added to each helmet shell, with either a white or green face mask. Due to the popularity of the bespoke green and matte black, the helmet shells colors will remain the same.

A full suite of secondary logos has been developed to reinforce and expand the Jets brand identity. These logos incorporate key characteristics of the primary mark, including font, color and in some instances the distinctive shape of the Jet.

Jets fans have an opportunity to upgrade their wardrobe with the newest Jets apparel. A new collection of Jets wear has launched on JetsShop.com that features jerseys, jackets, hoodies, caps, and t-shirts, all with the new legacy logo. Fans can also purchase the new apparel on gamedays at the official Jets Shop at MetLife Stadium.

Jets Legacy Collection Uniform Photo Gallery

See Jets players in every combination of the Legacy Collection uniforms.

Photo Gallery Thumbnail-v3 1
1 / 69
E_JB1_1867
2 / 69
E_JB1_9118-edit
3 / 69
E_JB1_1315
4 / 69
E_JB1_1539
5 / 69
E_JB1_2301
6 / 69
E_JB1_9212
7 / 69
E_JB1_1989
8 / 69
E_JB1_1598
9 / 69
E_JB1_2322_edited-1
10 / 69
E_JB1_1207
11 / 69
E_JB1_9183
12 / 69
E_JB1_8598
13 / 69
E_JB1_0186
14 / 69
E_JB1_0310
15 / 69
E_JB1_8851
16 / 69
E_JB1_0798
17 / 69
E_JB1_0418
18 / 69
E_JB1_1266
19 / 69
E_JB1_2117
20 / 69
E_JB1_1519
21 / 69
E_JB1_1939
22 / 69
E_JB1_8608
23 / 69
E_JB1_8792
24 / 69
E_JB1_0461
25 / 69
E_JB1_1273
26 / 69
E_JB1_9298
27 / 69
E_JB1_0254
28 / 69
E_JB1_1895
29 / 69
E_JB1_8860
30 / 69
E_JB1_1578
31 / 69
E_JB1_1916
32 / 69
E_JB1_8532
33 / 69
E_JB1_0289
34 / 69
E_JB1_2072
35 / 69
E_JB1_9036
36 / 69
E_JB1_0307
37 / 69
E_JB1_1390
38 / 69
E_JB1_1970
39 / 69
E_JB1_8628
40 / 69
E_JB1_8789
41 / 69
E_JB1_1852
42 / 69
E_JB1_1498
43 / 69
E_JB1_1658
44 / 69
E_JB1_1312
45 / 69
E_JB1_0748
46 / 69
E_JB1_0217
47 / 69
E_JB1_0769
48 / 69
E_JB1_0339
49 / 69
E_JB1_8997
50 / 69
E_JB1_1240
51 / 69
E_JB1_0530
52 / 69
E_JB1_9076
53 / 69
E_JB1_1178
54 / 69
E_JB1_0707
55 / 69
E_JB1_0376
56 / 69
E_JB1_2023
57 / 69
E_JB1_8872
58 / 69
E_JB1_1160
59 / 69
E_JB1_0618
60 / 69
E_JB1_8887
61 / 69
E_JB1_1598
62 / 69
E_JB1_0649
63 / 69
E_JB1_1173
64 / 69
E_JB1_2151
65 / 69
E_JB1_9060
66 / 69
E_JB1_8521
67 / 69
E_JB1_1415
68 / 69
E_JB1_0691
69 / 69
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Jets Draft Day Scenario | Which Positions Will New York Target in the Middle Rounds?

NFL.com's Chad Reuter Projects Minnesota Safety Tyler Nubin to the Jets in Rd. 3
news

QB Aaron Rodgers Is Back at 1 Jets Drive

No. 8 Set to Join the Voluntary Offseason Program
news

How a Rock 'n' Roller Brought the Jets' Sack Exchange Logo to Life

As Team Unveils New Uniforms, Logo and Overall Rebrand, Former Video Director Jim Pons Recalls Fan-Favorite Design Set to Soar Again in Modern Era
news

Jets Mock Draft 12.0 | Which LSU Wide Receiver Does Adam Rank Project to the New York?

NFL.com Predicts Big-Time Trade with Titans for Washington Pass Catcher
news

Which OT or WR Is the Best Fit for the Jets in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Joe Alt, Olu Fashanu Among Top Tackles; Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers & Rome Odunze Top Options at Wideout
news

NFL Analysts Debate, How Early Is Too Early to Draft Georgia TE Brock Bowers?

Eight Tight Ends Have Been Selected in the First Round Since 2014
news

Jets Capture 4 Cynopsis Awards, Including Best Activation at a Live Event

Organization Also Takes Home Citations in Marketing Outside North America, Reality Docuseries and Best Platform 
news

S Ashtyn Davis Re-Signs with Jets

Third-Round Pick in 2020 Led Team With 6 Takeaways Last Season
news

Jets Draft Day Scenario | Could They Still Take a Tackle at No. 10?

Oregon State's Taliese Fuaga Is a Round 1 Option for the Green & White, Says CBS Sports' Bryan McArdo
news

Where Are They Now: Bruce Stephens

Catch Up with the Jets Legend from Columbia
news

Notebook | Jets Sitting at No. 10 in NFL Draft. Move Up? Move Down?

Two Weeks Out From 3 Days in Detroit and Little Is Certain
Advertising