Two months after Jets Chairman Woody Johnson informed fans the team will unveil new uniforms in April, a new legacy was born Monday morning. The Jets "Legacy Collection" with three uniform versions – legacy green, legacy white and legacy black – is a nod to the Sack Exchange era (1979-89) while modernizing and improving the iconic logo that resonates with all generations of fans.
"We work for the fans," said Jets Chairman Woody Johnson. "They have consistently asked for us to return to our roots and we heard them. The new uniforms are explicitly designed to look and feel like the New York Jets while refreshing the club's iconic logo – viewed by fans as our most identifiable mark."
The team's new regalia pay tribute to a historical time in the club's history while taking advantage of technology advancements in the industry. The legacy jerseys will sport double-stripe shoulders and single-stripe pants, the same design the team wore from 1979-89.
"Recreating our uniforms, as well as developing a modernized look for the organization signifies our commitment to progress, remaining innovative, and delivering excellence to our players and fans," said Jets president Hymie Elhai. "Elevating the New York Jets identity with a refreshed uniform embodies the unity, and a timeless sense of the Sack Exchange era, while empowering every player and generations of fans to stand out and stay true to our team's heritage."
The new Legacy uniforms include a refresher of the club's iconic Sack Exchange logo, featuring custom typeface with bolder composition, a refined pointed nose of plane for a faster look and feel and tighter spacing between characters with consistent angles. The modernized Jets logo will be added to each helmet shell, with either a white or green face mask. Due to the popularity of the bespoke green and matte black, the helmet shells colors will remain the same.
A full suite of secondary logos has been developed to reinforce and expand the Jets brand identity. These logos incorporate key characteristics of the primary mark, including font, color and in some instances the distinctive shape of the Jet.
Jets fans have an opportunity to upgrade their wardrobe with the newest Jets apparel. A new collection of Jets wear has launched on JetsShop.com that features jerseys, jackets, hoodies, caps, and t-shirts, all with the new legacy logo. Fans can also purchase the new apparel on gamedays at the official Jets Shop at MetLife Stadium.
See Jets players in every combination of the Legacy Collection uniforms.