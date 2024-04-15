Jets Unveil New 'Legacy Collection' Uniform Ahead of 2024 Season

Two months after Jets Chairman Woody Johnson informed fans the team will unveil new uniforms in April, a new legacy was born Monday morning. The Jets "Legacy Collection" with three uniform versions – legacy green, legacy white and legacy black – is a nod to the Sack Exchange era (1979-89) while modernizing and improving the iconic logo that resonates with all generations of fans.

"We work for the fans," said Jets Chairman Woody Johnson. "They have consistently asked for us to return to our roots and we heard them. The new uniforms are explicitly designed to look and feel like the New York Jets while refreshing the club's iconic logo – viewed by fans as our most identifiable mark."

The team's new regalia pay tribute to a historical time in the club's history while taking advantage of technology advancements in the industry. The legacy jerseys will sport double-stripe shoulders and single-stripe pants, the same design the team wore from 1979-89.