Jets-Lions Game Preview | Jets Are Back Home Awaiting Detroit's Road Show

Home/Road Personality Split

No question Detroit has improved its NFL profile in the course of weeks. But it remains to be demonstrated Sunday whether the offensive and team successes are more a current events thing or a home/away phenomenon.

For instance, the Lions hung 74 points on the board in wins the past two weeks over the Jaguars and Vikings. But both were in the friendly confines of Ford Field, where the Lions are 4-3, average 32.1 points and 400 yards/game and have a plus-4 turnover margin.

On the road, the Mane Men are 2-3, average 18.4 points and 338 yards/game and are minus-1 in TO margin.

One last point on Goff: As crisp and convincing as he's been in taking over HC Dan Campbell's offense, he also suffers from a H/A split. Under the Ford Field roof, he's been unconscious with 20 TD passes to 3 INTs and a 106.9 rating. Away from home, he's got 2 TDs, 4 INTs and an 81.0 rating.

Four Foes and the Jets

Detroit (6-7) is ninth and Seattle (7-6) is eighth in the NFC. Jacksonville (5-8) is 10th, right behind the Jets in ninth, and Miami (8-5) is sixth in the AFC. So all remaining Jets foes are either just in their conference's top seven or just out and trying to get in.

The combined strength of schedule is .500 but all four opponents are varying degrees of "hot." The Lions have won five of six and think they're the cat's meow now. (Cats, Lions. Get it?) The Jaguars had won three of their last five before hosting Dallas on Sunday. The Seahawks and Geno Smith calmed down lately but still have won five of eight. And the Dolphins had won five in a row before dropping two West Coast road games. This week is Game 3 of their roadtrip at Buffalo.