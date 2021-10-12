Jets LG Alijah Vera-Tucker Is PFF's Top Graded OL in Week 5

Rookie Has Played in All 309 Offensive Snaps in 2021

Oct 12, 2021 at 12:03 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

101221-avt-story

Jets rookie LG Alijah Vera-Tucker earned Pro Football Focus' highest grade in Week 5 among NFL offensive linemen at 92.4. He had a run-block grade of 90.6 and a pass-block grade of 88.9.

"Ali Vera-Tucker is just playing at a really high level," NFL Network's Brian Baldinger said in recent a film breakdown of AVT's performance against the Falcons. "He's going to be a good player for a long time in all phases."

General manager Joe Douglas traded up from 23 to 14 to select Vera-Tucker out of USC, a player who offered tackle and guard versatility. He played left guard in 2019 for the Trojans before kicking out to left tackle in 2020 and earning first-team All-Pac-12 honors. He won the Morris Trophy in 2020, which is given to the best offensive and defensive linemen in the Pac-12 as voted on by the players in the conference.

Vera-Tucker has played in all of the Jets' 309 snaps on offense after missing the preseason with a pec injury. In addition to earning PFF's top grade among all offensive linemen in Week 5, he's been the fifth-ranked guard over the last two weeks. 

"His improvement from Game 1 to Game 2, particularly in the run game, was very very good indeed," offensive line coach and run-game coordinator John Benton said in September. "Just that adjustment, you wish you could have gotten that adjustment in the preseason, but it didn't work out. … I fully expect even continued improvement out of him."

Related Content

news

Jets Sign OL Dru Samia to Practice Squad, Release S Sheldrick Redwine

Former Vikings 4th-Round Pick Has Played in 15 Games Over Last 2 Seasons
news

Jets QB Zach Wilson Will Visit Family During Bye...and Keep Working on His Game

Rookie Will Train with His QB Coach, John Beck, Watch Film & Get His Mind Right for Patriots Week
news

The Official Jets Podcast Recap | How the Jets Can Improve After the Bye & Brian Baldinger 1-on-1

Hosts Eric Allen and Leger Douzable Review the First 5 Games of the Season, Talk Alijah Vera-Tucker & Zach Wilson
news

Corey Davis: Jets Have to Go Back to the Drawing Board

HC Robert Saleh and QB Zach Wilson Working to Solve Slow Starts
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh: 'It's Not Easy Being a Rookie Quarterback'

Compares Zach Wilson's Early Challenges to Those of Bills' Josh Allen; Marcus Maye and Jarrad Davis Could Return for Patriots 
news

Jets CB Bryce Hall Focused on 'Owning Our Assignments'

Second-Year CB Has 5 Pass Defenses Over Last 2 Games
news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played Most Snaps in Loss to Falcons in London?

QB Zach Wilson, 5 Others on Offense; C.J. Mosley Logged Most Playing Time in Loss to Atlanta
news

Jets-Falcons 3 Takeaways | Green & White Drop 27-20 Decision in London

news

Jets HC Robert Saleh: 'It Has to Be Better'

Slow Start Against Falcons in London Put the Green & White Behind the Eight Ball
news

Zach Wilson, Robert Saleh & Jets Puzzle Over Ways to End Slow Offensive Starts

QB, Green & White Again Confront a Tale of Two Halves in Their 27-20 Loss to Falcons in London
news

C.J. Mosley on Jets' Split Defensive Showing: Eliminate Mistakes, Stop Penalties

LB, Who Forced His First Fumble Since 2017, Knows His Unit Has to 'Lock In' During Bye Week
Advertising