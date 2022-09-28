Jets' LG Alijah Vera-Tucker: 'Everyone Is Holding Their Own' on the O-Line

AVT Calls QB Zach Wilson, Who Is Expected Back vs. Steelers, “My Dog”

Sep 28, 2022 at 01:15 PM
Bell_Jack_Headshot
Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

E_SS2_6834-avt-thumb

To say that the Jets' second-year offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker has been dealing with the twists and turns of life in the NFL would be a huge understatement.

Early in free agency, he received the news that the team had signed Pro Bowl right guard Laken Tomlinson. That meant AVT was asked to move to the right side. No problem, since the USC product is a team guy and had grown used to the switches while playing in college.

Then at the very start of training camp, head coach Robert Saleh announced that George Fant would start at left tackle, with Mekhi Becton moving to the right side. But Becton went down with a season-ending knee injury, and Fant traveled back to the right side when the Jets signed Duane Brown.

When Brown was injured, Fant got back on the conveyor belt to the left side and rookie fourth-round pick Max Mitchell stepped in and has played admirably next to AVT in his first three starts in the NFL. And now Fant this week was placed on IR with a knee injury, which means he will miss a minimum of four games.

"I've definitely never experienced these switches, but that's the game," Vera-Tucker told team reporter Eric Allen during this week's edition of "The Official Jets Podcast." "Injuries come, and unfortunately, we've been hit with injuries on the offensive line, but everyone is holding their own. We've had to deal with adversity the last month. Max has come in and done his thing. Fant as well [until his injury] at left tackle, the spot he feels more comfortable in anyway. We're all holding up. You can't do anything about injuries in this game."

AVT, who the Jets selected No. 14 overall after trading up in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, finds himself in a unique position as a sophomore in the league playing next to the Ragin' Cajun rookie from Louisiana. They are developing the chemistry necessary to perform in run and pass blocking. And where once AVT was the young guy being counseled by a group of veterans, he now finds the script has been flipped and he's the one helping and advising Mitchell.

"That's 'Money Mitch,' he's held his own against some good pass rushers, especially the past couple of weeks," AVT said. "He's handled his own. He was thrown in there and he's been doing his thing in the run and pass game."

He added: "For me, I just feel a lot more comfortable in the offense in Year 2. It's tough switching tackles, but Max has been doing a really good job, he's making my job easier and I'm making his easier. I feel for Max, he's like me, he leads by example. When he needs to turn it up, he'll know when to do that. We're talking on the sideline, getting everyone hyped up. It's cool to see."

There is no denying that Vera-Tucker has been one of the bright spots for the Jets early this season. Quiet and efficient, no complaints ... only production. According to Pro Football Focus, the Jets' young O-line twosome on the right has been earning excellent grades. Mitchell graded out at 69.8 and AVT at 68 in last week's loss against visiting Cincinnati. Overall, PFF rates AVT at the No. 8-ranked guard (the No. 1 run blocker) in the entire NFL through three games.

"It's pretty cool to see, but me personally, I never look at that stuff," AVT said. "I have my family send it to me. The motivation for me is to keep on pushing. Overall, I don't really pay attention to the PFF numbers. It's more important what we see on film, and what the coaches see, too."

After a strong game at Cleveland, the offensive line was challenged by the Bengals. And when the Jets fell behind (the Green & White has only held a lead for 22 seconds so far this season), they were forced to throw the ball. Playing from behind was difficult, and the situation was compounded by a couple of untimely penalties and "little mistakes."

"I think Coach Saleh said it best -- it's the little things getting to us that we have to focus on in practice, taking extra time to work on them," Vera-Tucker said. "He addressed the team well, no one has his head down, we're 1-2 and the season is far from over. We know the talent we have in the room. Now it's about putting it all together. For me and as a team, all our heads are up, morale is still good in this building and it's good to see. It's the little things, about getting them corrected and going out there and having some fun."

Through the Lens | All of the Best Photos from Jets vs. Bengals

See all of the top images from Sunday's game against Cincinnati.

E_SS2_6859
1 / 66
E_SS2_2715
2 / 66
E_SS2_3042
3 / 66
E_SS2_2935
4 / 66
E_SS2_2884
5 / 66
E_SS2_2952
6 / 66
E_SS2_2183
7 / 66
E_SS2_2670
8 / 66
E_SS2_2339
9 / 66
20220920-Jets Vs Bangels Quick Selects-13
10 / 66
E_SS2_1649
11 / 66
E_SS1_0701
12 / 66
E_SS1_0741
13 / 66
E_SS1_0667
14 / 66
E_SS2_3275
15 / 66
E_SS1_0252
16 / 66
E_SS1_0473
17 / 66
E_SS2_1510
18 / 66
E_SS2_1635
19 / 66
E_SS2_6048
20 / 66
E_SS1_0753
21 / 66
E_SS2_6105
22 / 66
E_SS1_0887
23 / 66
E_SS2_7345_1
24 / 66
E_SS2_7073
25 / 66
E_SS2_7154
26 / 66
E_SS2_5983
27 / 66
E_SS2_5863
28 / 66
E_SS2_4770
29 / 66
E_SS2_4870
30 / 66
E_SS2_5012
31 / 66
E_SS1_1097
32 / 66
E_SS1_1119
33 / 66
E_SS1_1531
34 / 66
E_SS1_1834
35 / 66
E_SS1_1616
36 / 66
E_SS3_0507
37 / 66
E_SS3_0447
38 / 66
E_SZ2_4772
39 / 66
E_SS3_0188
40 / 66
E_SS1_3297
41 / 66
E_SS3_0286
42 / 66
E_SS3_0124
43 / 66
E_SS1_3316
44 / 66
E_SS1_2556
45 / 66
E_SS1_3467
46 / 66
E_SS1_1848
47 / 66
E_SS1_2794
48 / 66
E_SS1_2117
49 / 66
E_SS1_2256
50 / 66
E_SS1_1877
51 / 66
E_SS1_2157
52 / 66
E_SS1_1712
53 / 66
E_SS1_1692
54 / 66
E_SS1_1620
55 / 66
E_SS1_1603
56 / 66
E_SS1_1570
57 / 66
E_SS1_1210
58 / 66
E_SS1_1234
59 / 66
E_SZ2_6124
60 / 66
E_SZ2_6206
61 / 66
E_SZ2_6144
62 / 66
E_SZ2_6171
63 / 66
E_SZ2_6102
64 / 66
E_SZ2_6048
65 / 66
E_SZ2_6036
66 / 66
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Sunday's game, at Pittsburgh, will close out the Jets' schedule against the four teams from the AFC North. It will most likely bring the regular-season debut of second-year quarterback Zach Wilson, Saleh said on Wednesday. Wilson, who was out injured after sustaining a knee injury in the first preseason game, at Philadelphia, has been cleared by doctors to fully participate in practice this week.

"I'm excited to see Zach Wilson play this season, that's my dog." AVT said. "I know he's been putting in work during the offseason, you could see it in camp and OTAs. He's starting to take on that leadership role, he knew what he had to do to improve. He'll come back and come back healthy. I can't wait to see it.

"I got drafted with him so that automatically makes us pretty tight. He's a great dude off the field, a humble guy. He doesn't like to talk a lot about himself, he puts the team first. I know he's been putting in that work, but he hasn't had the opportunity to show it yet. When he does, we're all going to be here for him."

As one of the budding, top guards in the NFL, AVT was asked what he finds the most satisfying during play on the field. His answer? Getting to the second level and homing in on a linebacker. He is likely to have at least a few opportunities on Sunday since Pittsburgh plays a 3-4 defense.

"Me, I like going against a 3-4 because it frees me up a bit to go after those linebackers," he said. "It's definitely a great feeling to go full speed to them. Some linebackers will take on the hit and some will try to shimmy around you. You have to do your studying, but as an offensive lineman in free space ... there's nothing better."

Related Content

news

Robert Saleh: Zach Wilson to Start Sunday vs. the Steelers 'If All Goes Well'

Jets HC Robert Saleh: Second-Year QB Is "Ready to Roll"

news

Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets at Steelers

Broadcast and Stream Info for Sunday's Game Against Pittsburgh

news

Jets Sign OL Cedric Ogbuehi, Place OL George Fant on Injured Reserve

Green & White Add T Mike Remmers to Practice Squad; Let Go of WR/KR Diontae Spencer

news

First Look | Week 4 Jets at Steelers

Robert Saleh, Green & White Travel to Pittsburgh with Chance to Reach .500

news

Jets & Sky Sports Agree to New International Partnership

Jets Become one of the First NFL Clubs to agree to a Broadcast Television Deal in the UK Market Since the Announcement of the League's IHMA Initiative

news

Notebook | Jets' HC Robert Saleh Expects Decision on QB Zach Wilson in 'Next 24-to-36 Hours'

If Healthy, Second-Year Signal Caller Would Get the Start at Pittsburgh on Sunday; LB Quincy Williams Has a High-Ankle Sprain

news

HCLTech to Supercharge Jets and Giants Fan Experiences as New Cornerstone Partner of MetLife Stadium

$11.8 billion tech services company named the official digital transformation partner of MetLife Stadium, Jets and Giants

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Bengals?

Five on Offense; Four on Defense Log the Most Playing Time

news

Jets CB Sauce Gardner Shows Well in Meeting with Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase

No. 4 Pick Broke Up 2 Passes vs. Cincinnati

news

Jets-Bengals 3 Takeaways | Breece Hall, Sauce Gardner Stand Out in Week 3 Loss

Summary: Rookie CB Was 'Ready' for Challenge with Ja'Marr Chase; LB Quincy Williams to Be Evaluated Monday

news

Jets' CB D.J. Reed: 'We Have to Communicate More'

Mental Errors Cost the Green & White Dearly vs. the Bengals

Advertising