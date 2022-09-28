Jets' LG Alijah Vera-Tucker: 'Everyone Is Holding Their Own' on the O-Line

He added: "For me, I just feel a lot more comfortable in the offense in Year 2. It's tough switching tackles, but Max has been doing a really good job, he's making my job easier and I'm making his easier. I feel for Max, he's like me, he leads by example. When he needs to turn it up, he'll know when to do that. We're talking on the sideline, getting everyone hyped up. It's cool to see."

There is no denying that Vera-Tucker has been one of the bright spots for the Jets early this season. Quiet and efficient, no complaints ... only production. According to Pro Football Focus, the Jets' young O-line twosome on the right has been earning excellent grades. Mitchell graded out at 69.8 and AVT at 68 in last week's loss against visiting Cincinnati. Overall, PFF rates AVT at the No. 8-ranked guard (the No. 1 run blocker) in the entire NFL through three games.

"It's pretty cool to see, but me personally, I never look at that stuff," AVT said. "I have my family send it to me. The motivation for me is to keep on pushing. Overall, I don't really pay attention to the PFF numbers. It's more important what we see on film, and what the coaches see, too."

After a strong game at Cleveland, the offensive line was challenged by the Bengals. And when the Jets fell behind (the Green & White has only held a lead for 22 seconds so far this season), they were forced to throw the ball. Playing from behind was difficult, and the situation was compounded by a couple of untimely penalties and "little mistakes."