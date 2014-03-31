Jets LB/ST Leader Nick Bellore Signs Tender

Mar 31, 2014 at 02:07 AM

Linebacker Nick Bellore, one of our most consistent and productive special teams players, has signed his tender as a restricted free agent.

Bellore tweeted the news Sunday evening:

It's an honor to say I'll be back in the green & white next year! #JetLife — Nick Bellore (@NBELLORE54) March 30, 2014

Bellore (6'1", 250) went undrafted out of Central Michigan but made our 53-man roster to open the 2011 season and has played in every game since.

The 25-year-old native of Whitefish Bay, WI, has led the Jets in kick-coverage tackles in each of his three seasons with the team and has averaged more than 1.5 special teams tackles per game over that span. He has 75 total special teams tackles in his three-year NFL career (58 solo) along with one forced fumble.

Bellore will play this coming season under the tutelage of two new coaches. Bobby April III is the linebackers position coach and Thomas McGaughey is our new special teams coordinator.

