Jets LB Quincy Williams Returns With Better Understanding of Role

Early in the second half of the Jets' 27-10 win against Green Bay, Williams announced his return with a booming hit on RB Aaron Jones. Williams read a run play perfectly, filled the running lane and delivered a hit that lifted Jones off his feet. Williams flexed and celebrated with his signature uppercut.

"He's having a really nice year and he's only getting better," Saleh said. "He's got a long way to go in terms of not only just the physical part, which we all see, it's the mental part, not only from a playbook standpoint, but he is stacking up great days and remaining consistent day in and day out. He's trending in the right direction and we're excited."

Williams finished with his second-most tackles in a game in his four-year NFL career and played 81% of the snaps. And despite missing time, Williams' 32 tackles in 4 games are third-most (after Mosley and Jordan Whitehead) on the team.

"Last year, he went through a lot of growing pains," Saleh said. "We forced them in there and we were doing everything we could to help him and he's now in his second year and he's been getting better and better."

Before the injury, Williams was off to a strong start in 2022 totaling 18 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack and a QB hit in three starts before sustaining a sprained ankle against Cincinnati. He hopes to continue building on the first three games and last week's performance.