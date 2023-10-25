Jets LB Quincy Williams on Partnership With C.J. Mosley: 'We're Just Getting Started' 

Through six games, what Quincy "was doing" is making life miserable for the opposition. His numbers are stellar: 60 total tackles, 2 sacks (on the same game-defining drive at Denver), 4 PDs, 4 QBHs, a forced fumble (at Denver) and a fumble recovery in the upset win over defending NFC champion Philadelphia. Also against the Eagles, Quinnen nabbed an interception (his first in the NFL). They became only the second pair of brothers in 30 years to nab takeaways in the same game.

At Denver, Quincy followed a sack of Russell Wilson on the Broncos' last-gasp drive with a strip sack. The fumble was picked up by CB Bryce Hall and returned for a game-sealing TD.

"Throughout the game I was playing in the scheme and not getting lazy," he said. "I'm lining up on the line of scrimmage, but not coming. But as soon as the time came, I wanted to make it look the same and then I take off. The coaches [DC Jeff Ulbrich] made the call. I kept wondering why I was even on the line of scrimmage so much. Then I got the call and it's 'OK, now I know.' "

Since joining the Jets ahead of the 2021 season as a waiver claim after being cut by Jacksonville (the second LB selected in the 2019 NFL Draft), the knock against Williams was that he was a speedy rough diamond who could be exploited in pass coverage. He acknowledged both seeming deficiencies and has gone about transforming himself into a complete linebacker.

"Speed was my strength, but it was too strong," he said. "I was too fast, over-pursuing and sometimes out of place. How can I control my speed and be better in coverage? I had to learn how to fit into the scheme." He added: "I'm doing more listening this year, not running around trying to make every play. I'm making plays that come to me on my side of the field."

According to Next Gen Stats, Williams has been the most-targeted off-the-ball linebacker but has allowed only the 12th-most yards (161) and has defended 5 passes, tied for first at his position. The analysis noted that the number of targets led to more yards allowed and had an impact on his score down. "On a per-attempt basis, though, his 4.4 yards per attempt allowed is the ninth-lowest out of 60 off-ball linebackers (min. 10 targets)." Pro Football Focus grades Mosley and Williams as No. 1 and No. 2 in pass coverage in the league.

The two LBs have helped spark the Jets' second-half defense, which is No. 1 in the league allowing only 5.2 second-half points a game, after holding the Eagles without a point. Asked if he and Mosley comprise the best linebacker tandem in the NFL, Williams did not mince words.