Jets LB Quincy Williams Is Feeling at Home, Improving in Leaps & Bounds

Williams was inactive for the opener but in the last three games has moved into the starting lineup and assembled a highlight video of splash plays. Against New England and Denver combined he had 11 tackles and chalked up 4.5 tackles for loss, while also forcing opponents to commit a pair of 10-yard penalties, all on more than 200 defensive snaps.

The player and his coordinator came up with a few ideas on where these seemingly sudden superpowers came from. One is from being reunited with his brother.

"I got to play my senior year in high school with my brother. We used to compete for tackles, had a few arguments in the house over tackles," he recalled with a smile. "We watch film together before games, then during games we said, 'We talked about that happening.' He's my hardest critic, my dad also. ... We kind of go hand in hand with each other."

"I think maybe there's a level of accountability there because of the relationship that they have," Ulbrich theorized. "I think Quinnen's got a different level of transparency and honesty with him that he might not have had in Jacksonville."

The other super source could be that some players just fit better with some coaches, schemes and teams than with others.

"Robert [Saleh] and myself, we've been excited about this kid since he came out of Murray State," Ulbrich said. "When Robert was in San Francisco and I was in Atlanta, we both were begging our front offices to get him, to go draft him. I think it's a good situation from that standpoint because he is raw in a lot of ways but he's got a collective coaching staff and organization that really believe in him, and I think he needs that, like all of us need it."

"Yeah, the Jets made it very homey for me," Williams said. "The number one thing is being patient with me because I did just get here, but that's not an excuse for not holding me accountable."

Game 4 for Quincy in his new team colors is the Jets' little dance in London with Falcons on Sunday. Both Williamses and the entire defense will be tested by savvy veteran QB Matt Ryan and monster returner/back/wideout/tight end Cordarrelle Patterson. But the coordinator thinks his recently arrived LB will continue his maturation process.