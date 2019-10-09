Jets LB Neville Hewitt Shines Through Four Starts

"This is an opportunity that I've been preparing for two years now. When I was in Miami, I started the year we went to the playoffs. I started in base defense and then when I got injured, I got cut, so it was a learning process for me," Hewitt said in reference to a neck injury that led to his release in 2017. "I just kept grinding and grinding and I got an opportunity here, and then with all of the injuries— it's like the same thing that happened to me, but it just flipped. It ended up working out for me to where I ended up having the opportunity to show how good I really am, and week in and week out I'm just trying to help this team win."

Hewitt has made the most out of his opportunity and currently leads the Jets with 34 tackles and two sacks through four games. He's also recorded two pass defenses and one interception. Entering Week 6, the Jets have the NFL's seventh-ranked rush defense (87.5 Yds/G) and are tied for third in yards allowed per carry (3.4). The team's eight takeaways tie for seventh in the league.

"As a defense we're always trying to force turnovers and be physical. Whenever a team comes to play us, they know they're going to have to come and play," said Hewitt. "No matter what our situation is on the other side of the ball, they have to deal with our defense. We try to go out to the ball and emphasize that we're trying to get even more just to give our offense chances to score."

Although the Green & White have gotten off to a winless start, Hewitt is confident that the team is close to being where they need to be.