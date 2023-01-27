Jets LB Kwon Alexander 'Brought a Different Swagger' to Defense in 2022

Alexander's numbers proved how impactful he was, too. Not only was Alexander part of a defense that went from last in 2021 to a top-5 ranked group this past season, but he had 69 tackles, half of a sack, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass defensed and 17 stuffs. Most importantly, he played all 17 games this past season, the first time since 2016.

"It's hard we go through a lot during the year just to keep our bodies up and go out there and be 100% every game," Alexander said. "Playing a whole 17 games has been fun you know, I'm trying to do it again this year so it's going to be a blessing."

While Alexander is soon to be a free agent, he knows that the Jets have a bright future with a young core.

"Oh man, you got some dogs on his team and guys are ready to work," Alexander said. "Putting in, as you can see especially on defense, the guys they work hard. Offense, too, a couple guys got hurt and stuff like that. So, it's going to be a big year for them this year.