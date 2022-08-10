Jets LB Kwon Alexander Bringing Energy and Celebration to Defense

Two weeks into camp, the defensive scheme of Saleh and DC Jeff Ulbrich is taking shape and resulting in impact plays. Throughout, Alexander has thrived in celebrating the takeaways, pass breakups and sacks.

"I am ready to go out there to play and have fun," Alexander said. "Everybody wants to hit and really try to get the ball as much as we can."

Tuesday, CB Luq Barcoo came up with a leaping interception in one-on-one coverage against QB Mike White. As soon as Barcoo got off the turf, Alexander was there to greet him with a signature handshake.

"We are starting to get handshakes with the DBs and defensive linemen," Alexander said. "It is going to be a fun year."

Wednesday, with the offense starting inside the red zone, QB Joe Flacco threw a pass across the middle near the goal line. CB Justin Hardee lunged in front to break up the pass headed for Garrett Wilson. Alexander immediately ran over and dapped him up.

"I was telling the guys, once you make plays go out there and celebrate," Alexander said. "Make sure those big plays are seen."

Celebrating might seem like overkill to some, considering it is just practice. But in his eight-year career, celebrating has been one of Alexander's trademarks.

And, when the team goes on the road for the first game of the preseason, in Philadelphia, he plans to celebrate big plays accordingly.