Jets LB Jamien Sherwood Is Hungry Like the Wolf

In his third year in the NFL and third with the Jets, Jamien Sherwood's window of opportunity is wide open.

The college safety at Auburn, who was immediately told to prepare to play linebacker when the Jets selected him in the fifth round (No. 146 overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft, could be poised and ready to join veterans C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams in the Green & White's starting, three-man LB corps.

"I'm way more comfortable playing in this defense," Sherwood said. "I have great coaches and great people around me. So I can not only get better, but I can learn so much more, especially playing behind C.J., a guy who's been in the league for 10 years. Having him next to me has been a tremendous help to my transition."

Sherwood came to the Jets at a solid 212 pounds, a good number for a safety, but not quite hefty enough to bring his hard-hitting nature to a position that is physically and mentally challenging. This offseason, Sherwood said that one of his goals was to bulk up.