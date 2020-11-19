Jets LB Harvey Langi Says Recent Extra Responsibility 'Fuels Me' 

Jets linebacker Harvey Langi has been a special teams stalwart this season, but when his number was called against the Patriots, he answered. In his first start this season and the fourth of his career, Langi finished second on the team with 10 tackles and 1 QB hit.

"Situations change," he said. "Everyone has a role and sometimes your role is to be in a couple packages or on special teams, whatever it is. Sometimes that role gets expanded into other situations and I've been given an opportunity to have a bigger role. … Whenever you're given that extra responsibility, there's a lot of cool things that come with that. Just knowing I have guys who believe in me and know that I can take care of that and do the job within. It's super exciting and it fuels me to come out here to practice every day."

Langi has played the third-most snaps on special teams in 2020 with 182 (74.6%) compared to 163 (25.9%) of the defensive snaps. He played 77 of the 81 snaps on defense (95%) against the Patriots, which was his most playing time since Week 1 (83 of 87 snaps, 95%) when he replaced the injured Blake Cashman.