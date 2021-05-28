Jets LB C.J. Mosley's on the Field Again: 'The Flame Is Back, 100 Percent'

Saleh also sees Mosley snapping into place at Mike, Will and wherever he's asked to play. As the coach said recently:

"I think he's one of those players that it really doesn't matter what the scheme is, he's going to fit. He's been a fantastic player his entire life and that's not going to change just because a new coaching staff has come in. He's a tremendous leader, a tremendous football player. ... We're excited to get a chance to work with him and to help him get back to playing every day and being the star that he's been."

It's been a long, winding road away from star status for Mosley as a Jet. Two years ago he was all over the MetLife field on opening day against Buffalo — "I was probably having one of the best games of my career at that point," he said — when he suffered his high groin/core injury. He returned a half-season leader vs. New England and got reinjured. Season done.

"So just to go through all the stuff I went through, then COVID happened, which no one could control, it was definitely tough, definitely a mental mindset that I had to get over that hump," he said. "But in my opinion I feel like I did the right thing, I took the necessary steps to be where I am right now."

Where Mosley is isn't yet where he needs to be. The pads won't be seriously popping until late July and August, so through the June minicamp, for C.J. and all the Jets, it's about conditioning, learning and building the Saleh culture that should lead to good things.

But for the first time in nearly two years, Mosley's in a good place. And as May is about to turn into June, that's the best news the Jets and their fans could hear from the man who was supposed to be transformative in the middle of their defense since '19.