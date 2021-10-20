Jets LB C.J. Mosley Nursing Hamstring Injury

Mosley's return to the field in the 2021 NFL season has been a revelation to some, but hardly a surprise to the Mike 'backer. After five games, he leads the team in tackles (45 total, 25 solo). He has started all five games to this point, and has one of each of the following: a forced fumble, a pass defensed, a sack, a TFL and a QB hit.

If Mosley does not play, Saleh said that rookie Jamien Sherwood would take over as the Mike. "He's been practicing there, he's comfortable there," Saleh said. The other rookie converted from safety to LB, Hamsah Nasirildeen, remains on injured reserve and is not expected to return until Week 9 (the Thursday night game at Indianapolis). Though Mosley took 100% of the snaps against the Falcons, waiver-wire pickup Quincy Williams has proved he "belongs in the NFL," according to Saleh, after playing 92% of the snaps against Atlanta. He is second on the team with 31 total tackles in 4 starts and 3 forced fumbles.

Sherwood saw significant time on the field in Week 5, while Saleh indicated that Noah Dawkins could be elevated from the practice squad if needed, while also having Blake Cashman available.

"Obviously, this is another young group," Saleh said. "We have Dawkins on the practice squad and we'll find a lot of guys with a lot of playing time. Cashman is also back."