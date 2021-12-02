Jets LB C.J. Mosley: Eagles Are Not the Colts, 'We Can't Look at It' as a Do-Over

As similar as the cross-pollinated ground attacks appear for the Colts of head coach Frank Reich, who was Philly's offensive coordinator in 2016-17, and for the Eagles of first-year boss Nick Sirianni, who was Indy's OC from 2018-20 under Reich, there is a major difference that could favor the Birds. Colts QB Carson Wentz, while not a pocket statue, still has rushed only 38 times for 159 yards. The yardage total is 80th among all NFL rushers.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, meanwhile, has 122 carries for 695 yards, 10th in the league among all rushers, and a 5.70 yards/carry average that is fourth-best among qualifying runners.

"There's always stress, so to speak," Mosley said about run defenders having to take into account a Hurts or a Lamar Jackson. "Obviously Hurts is a great quarterback, very mobile, very, very aware in the pocket, and he can hurt you once he gets out. So we have to do a great job once we get in coverage or we take care of that first play, whether the linebackers or safeties, making sure we're getting our eyes back on the quarterback for the scramble and making sure we plaster when he does get out of the pocket.

"If part of their game plan is for him to run the ball, we've just got to treat him like a running back."

And Ulbrich's one-liner on Hurts: "It's absolutely something that keeps me up at night, with the quarterback that can run the ball like he does."

So is this déjà vu all over again? Neither man sees it that way. Hurts or Wentz, high rankings aside, the Jets have been working themselves back from that Horseshoe abyss. Their last half of work was their best in years. They held the Texans to no points and less than 50 total yards, the first time they did that since 2016 against Baltimore. Houston, of course, is not Philadelphia. But the Jets of Week 12 think they're not the Jets of Week 9.

"There is no doubt how they'll attack us and how can we stop it," Ulbrich said. "There's not a ton of deception within their scheme, they're straightforward. They're just really good at what they do and they have good players to do it. So it's going to be who's better and I'll put my money on our guys."