Jets' LB C.J. Mosley and DE Carl Lawson Are Ready for Action

Lawson acknowledged that the Jets have a wealth of talent on the fortified defensive line. The Jets drafted two DEs in Jermaine Johnson and Micheal Clemons and brought in Bradlee Anae (who had a strip sack for a TD against Atlanta last Monday). They obtained in free agency Solomon Thomas and Jacob Martin, re-signed Vinny Curry, and also have John Franklin-Myers, Quinnen Willliams, Bryce Huff, Nathan Shepherd and Sheldon Rankins on the books, for now. To help Mosley and Quincy Williams in their linebacking chores, the team recently signed veteran Kwon Alexander and have watched as second-year men Jamien Sherwood and Hamsah Nasirildeen have played well so far in the preseason.

Saleh was asked how, and if he would accommodate all the bodies, particularly on the defensive line, and said: "I want 53 NFL players, I don't want to cut an NFL player because the number says keep eight here. Don't look at numbers of your group, it could be a tight end in competition with a D-lineman. You're not competing with guys in your room, it's outside the room where specials come into play and all things we ask these guys to do."

That said, by next Tuesday, each of the 32 NFL teams will need to reduce their rosters to 53 players (plus a 16-man practice squad).