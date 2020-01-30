Jets LB Brandon Copeland Named NFLPA Alan Page Community Award Winner

Jan 30, 2020 at 05:37 PM
EPkBZLvX0AIMYhZ

The NFL Players Association announced Jets linebacker Brandon Copeland as the recipient of the 2020 Alan Page Community Award on Thursday at its annual Super Bowl press conference. In recognition, the NFLPA will donate $100,000 to Copeland's Beyond the Basics foundation.

"Receiving this award from the NFLPA and my peers is truly humbling and serves as one of those moments where God lets you know that you are on the right path," the New York Jets linebacker said. "As I have said before, I hope that the legacy I leave here on Earth is much bigger than just being an NFL player. That is the driving force behind why I work so hard to make a positive impact on the people I cross paths with."

As the NFLPA's highest honor, the Alan Page Community Award annually recognizes one player who demonstrates a profound dedication to positively impacting his team's city and communities across the country, following in the spirit of the Pro Football Hall of Famer and social pioneer for whom the honor is named.

This winter, Copeland demonstrated the power of teamwork and giving. The five-year veteran linebacker put a twist on his annual "December to Remember" by enlisting the help of 11 active and former NFL players across the country: Josh Bynes, Joel Gamble, Duron Harmon, Kerry Hyder, Cam Lynch, Devin & Jason McCourty, Kevin Minter, Kyle Van Noy, Tahir Whitehead and Avery Williamson.

The collection of athletes banded together to host seven different shopping sprees for the holiday season in New York/New Jersey, Tampa, Baltimore, Dallas, Boston and Oakland on December, 16, 17 and 20.

The Week 16 Community MVP kicked off the initiative with a pizza party, during which he surprised 101 kids in the New York/New Jersey area each with a $200 gift card. Through Copeland's foundation, his NFL friends were able to follow suit, ultimately providing gift cards to more than 300 foster and underprivileged children across the country.

This holiday initiative is one of several done by Copeland's Beyond The Basics non-profit, which works to empower young individuals to maximize their potential by exposing them to enriching experiences, opportunities and people. Last year, Copeland held his fourth annual youth football camp in his hometown of Baltimore. The 400-plus participants not only learned about the sport but also about the importance of giving back by packing 1,000 book bags with school supplies and hygiene kits.

In March, Copeland plans to host The Basketball Classic: Celebrity Edition at Barclays Center. The outreach effort is meant to fill the stands with people who may not be able to afford an event at the arena so that they can enjoy the charity game as well as a Brooklyn Nets contest that same evening.

"I look forward to using the NFLPA's generous donation to continue empowering people, whether it be through community events or taking the time to have a simple conversation," Copeland said. "Honors and moments like this are a humbling sign that the work of our foundation is making a real impact."

Copeland was chosen as this year's Alan Page Community Award winner from among five finalists following an electronic ballot vote that was open to all of his NFL peers from across the league. The finalists – Copeland, Geno Atkins (Cincinnati Bengals), Brandon Carr (Baltimore Ravens), Demario Davis (New Orleans Saints) – were selected by an external committee of judges across labor, media, sport and charity from among the 18 Community MVPs awarded during the 2019 regular season.

Related Content

news

Jets Practice Report | HC Robert Saleh 'Anticipating a Really Good Day' With Giants

Duane Brown, Quinnen Williams Take Team Reps; No Update on Zach Wilson

news

Greg Zuerlein Nails Down Jets' Kicking Job by Going About His Business

Robert Saleh on His New/Old PK: He's Reliable, Kicked Game-Winners, 'Been Through It All'

news

Jets Rookie RB Breece Hall Continues to Learn the Nuances of a New Offense

HC Robert Saleh: 'He Is an Asset in the Offense, but So Is Michael [Carter] and So Is Tevin [Coleman['

news

Jets Training Camp Daily (8/24) | Headlines, Highlights, Photos, Interviews & More from Wednesday's Practice

See All of the Content from the First Day of Week 5 at Jets Training Camp

news

Jets Training Camp Highlights (8/24) | Corey Davis Deep Across the Middle, Michael Carter TD Catch, Sauce Gardner Deep PBU & More

See Some of the Top Plays from Wednesday's Practice at Training Camp

news

Jets Release 5 Players to Get Roster to 80

K Eddy Piñeiro, S Elijah Riley Among Players Cut

news

Jets-Falcons 3 Takeaways | Lawrence Cager, Defensive Line Help Secure Win

Green & White Put Up 24 Unanswered Points in Victory vs. Falcons

news

Different Halves but Jets QBs Mike White & Chris Streveler Execute Another Comeback Win

Streveler on 24-16 Win over Falcons: 'You Get to Play Football and Win. That's the Most Fun Thing in the World'

news

Jets WR Garrett Wilson Flashes in Limited Action vs. Falcons

Rookie's Three Catches Display Unique Skills

news

Jets Pull Out Another Win for Robert Saleh with 2nd-Half Grit & Energy

First Half Needs Work but Coach Is Pumped by 'Pretty Cool' Late TDs from QB Chris Streveler & DL Bradlee Anae

news

Jets-Falcons Game Recap | Chris Streveler Rallies Jets Again

Green & White Score 24 Straight to Beat Atlanta in the Preseason

news

Mystery Lineups for Jets' Monday Night Preseason Game vs. Atlanta

Robert Saleh Feels Strongly Both Ways About Playing His Starters in the National Spotlight Against Falcons

Advertising