Jets LB Blake Cashman Returns to Practice 

Green & White Signed DB Natrell Jamerson to Practice Squad

Oct 06, 2021 at 11:38 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

E_SNY_1510-cashman-thumb

The Jets designated LB Blake Cashman to return to practice on Wednesday. The team also signed DB Natrell Jamerson to the practice squad.

Cashman (6-1, 237) sustained a hamstring injury against the Panthers. He has appeared in 12 career games with the Jets and totaled 46 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks and 1 PD. A fifth-round pick out of Minnesota in 2019, he's taken 430 defensive snaps and 119 on special teams in 12 games (6 starts).

Jamerson (5-11, 200) was most recently with the Saints, the team that drafted him in the fifth round out of Wisconsin in 2018. He also had stints with the Texans (2018), Packers (2018) and Panthers (2019-20). Jamerson has 13 tackles and 1 pass defense in 21 games. He's taken 133 snaps on special teams and 3 defensive snaps.

Related Content

news

London Calling: Jets 'Ready to Roll' with London Travel Plan

Jets HC Robert Saleh Believes Young Team Is Getting Better, Playing Faster with Falcons on Deck
news

Jets WR Keelan Cole on Running Under Long Zach Wilson Throws: 'That's Fun'

Veteran Pass Catcher Loves His Rookie QB's Confidence and Says His Arm Strength Is 'Crazy'
news

3 Things to Know | Jets at Falcons

HC Robert Saleh Familiar with London Games; DC Jeff Ulbrich, OC Mike LaFleur and RB Tevin Coleman to Face Former Team
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 4 vs. Falcons - Wednesday

WR Elijah Moore (Concussion) Limited at Wednesday's Practice
news

Places to Go, Things to Do for Fans Seeking to Enjoy Jets' Trip to England

Among the Attractions: Official Jets Fan Pub in London, New UK Twitter Handle, JetBlue Sweepstakes
news

Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets vs. Falcons

Broadcast and Stream Info for the Week 5 Game in London
news

Jets RB Michael Carter Enjoys a Series of Firsts in the Game He Loves

Rookie Scores His Initial Pro Touchdown vs. Titans, Then Performs WrestleMania-Inspired Post-TD Celebration
news

Jets DL Sheldon Rankins Says Guys on D-Line Blessed With 'Superpowers'

Veteran DT: A Win in London, Then the Bye Week Could 'Change the Whole Shape of the Season'
news

Jets Place LB Hamsah Nasirildeen on IR, Sign OL Isaiah Williams

Green & White Add RB Austin Walter to Practice Squad; Release OL Elijah Nkansah
news

The Official Jets Podcast Recap | Analyzing the Win Over the Titans & Michael Carter 1-on-1

Hosts Eric Allen and Leger Douzable Review the Victory and Look Ahead to London
news

Jets QB Zach Wilson Nominated for NFL's Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week

Fans Can Vote for Wilson on NFL.com/voting/rookies
Advertising