Jets LB Avery Williamson Always Accentuates the Positive

Avery Williamson is one of the most positive dudes to put on an NFL uniform these days. Asked what he thought about the Jets defense that has lost Jamal Adams to trade and C.J. Mosley to his COVID-19 opt-out decision in the past week, Williamson proceeded to make the proverbial turkey salad out of chicken plumage.

"I mean, it's just the next-man-up mentality," the veteran LB said on a Tuesday conference call with Jets reporters. "We've definitely got some good talent on the team. We've just got to pick up where we left off. Gregg Williams does a good job of piecing things together. Last year it was just a cluster of injuries, and somehow, someway they made it work.

"I definitely hated to see Jamal go and C.J. opt out, but at the end of the day, we've still got some talented guys that can play those positions as well. I feel like Gregg's going to put guys in good positions and he's just going to coach the hell out of 'em."

As luck would have it, the ever optimistic Avery is one of those talented players. Mosley was limited to two games due to his groin injury suffered on opening day against Buffalo, but Williamson saw even less action — in the second quarter of the second preseason game at Atlanta, he was the only Jets starter on the field at that time and suffered a clean tear of his ACL in an end zone pass coverage collision with teammate CB Tevaughn Campbell.

Williamson, asked about head coach Adam Gase's decision to leave him on the field with the Jets' second D for that series, gave an honest answer about his emotions. But his voice didn't betray any bitterness, only a deep reservoir of resolve to remain upbeat and get the injury past him.

"At the end of the day, if you hold onto stuff like that, it's just going to eat away at you," he said. "I had my moments where I was in some dark places, I didn't want to talk to anybody. But I feel I moved past it, and just the fact that I'm running, able to move, closer to being on the field, that's the happiness I want to have. It makes me feel good.