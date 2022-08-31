Jets' Lawrence Cager Switches Positions, Keeps the Chip and Makes the Team

Cager showed off the speed of a wide receiver with the bulk of a tight end during the recently completed preseason. Over the three games, he caught 7 passes for 129 yards. On several of those catches, he broke over the middle and was simply too fast, too athletic and too big for a linebacker or safety to track closely. Against the Falcons, he caught a pass for 34 yards, his long gain of the preseason.

"I still have that chip on my shoulder that I'm not a drafted player," Cager said. "And I still every day try to go out and prove that I could play in this league and last in this league, and I can help this team in any possible way."

Cager now finds himself in a competitive room that includes two guys signed in free agency -- Uzomah and Conklin -- and one drafted this past April in Ruckert. They have consistently played tight end, which in addition to running routes also means having the ability to block on run plays and on some passing downs.

"Coming into camp I wasn't really thinking about my chances, that's when you get down on yourself," he said. "Ruckert, Conk, C.J. they are the best guys I could ask for and they get me better every day, even Kenny [Yeboah] and [Trevon] Wesco, I watched them more than watch myself. [Wesco and Yeboah were cut on Tuesday.]

"I owe a lot to Coach Middleton [tight ends coach Rod Middleton] and [offensive coordinator Mike] LaFleur for believing in me and my talents. For Middleton staying on me, coaching me hard as I got acclimated to being a tight end. I couldn't ask for better coaches to be around, pushing me every single day."

In addition to perhaps getting some snaps at tight end, Cager is also likely to see a good amount of time on special teams. But he seems willing to do all that's asked of him.

"I'm kind of relieved, camp is a stressful time for anybody, but especially for undrafted guys on the bubble," he said. "It's a relief and now it's really time to show what type of player I am or the type of player I dream myself to be.