Jets LG Laken Tomlinson Impressed as O-Line 'Adjusts on the Fly'

By any yardstick, Laken Tomlinson is, and has been an ironman on the offensive line during his nine-year career playing left guard in the NFL.

And this season he stands alone on the Jets offensive line, having played every snap (417) through seven games ahead of Monday night's clash with the visiting Los Angeles Chargers.

"Obviously, it super sucks to see your brothers go down like they have," Tomlinson said, speaking about injuries to C Connor McGovern (knee) and RG Wes Schweitzer (calf) in last week's OT win over the Giants. "Guys come in and adjust on the fly and you can't help but be extremely proud of how prepared those guys were. X [G/C Xavier Newman] came in and Billy Turner came in to help us win the game."

Signed as a free agent in March 2022, Tomlinson was a known quantity for the Jets' coaching staff after playing in San Francisco from 2017-20. HC Robert Saleh (who guided the 49ers' defense) and John Benton, the former Jets' OL coach/ run game coordinator were on Kyle Shanahan's staff. After being traded from Detroit to the Niners, Tomlinson missed his first game then played the remaining 15 games in 2017, then all 16 regular-season contests in 2018, 2019 and 2020. He played in all 17 games in 2021, when the NFL expanded the regular-season schedule with an additional game. Tomlinson has taken 100% of his team's snaps in six of the past seven seasons.

As the Jets prepare to trot out their sixth different combination on the offensive line -- a lineup of the "best five" available, which has yet to be finalized -- Tomlinson stands alone as the team's only O-lineman to start at the same position in every game.

"I'm not even looking at it like that," Tomlinson told The Associated Press. "I'm just looking at it like we've got these five warriors out there just ready to help the team win. Obviously, we've been extremely unfortunate with the injuries, but guys are busting their tails off and we've got some guys out and got some guys back in.

"But we're going to be alright. We've got the right type of guys in the room."

Tomlinson and Mekhi Becton have been steady on the left side of the line, but that could change with the return to practice of the veteran Duane Brown. Does that mean Becton moves back to the right side, where he began this season next to Alijah Vera-Tucker, who is now out with a season-ending Achilles tendon tear?