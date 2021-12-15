Jets La'Mical Perine: 'Whatever Comes, I'm Ready and Prepared'

The Jets' second-year running back La'Mical Perine on Wednesday wasn't merely paying lip service when he spoke about the team's defensive captain C.J. Mosley.

"A lot of people don't know this, but we went to the same high school [Theodore], we're both from Mobile, Alabama," Perine said. "He's everything you see day to day. I grew up with this dude, his brother was my high school quarterback. When C.J. comes home he's a hero, I'm not kidding. The guy's a hero. What you see out there is not fake. He works hard trying to build a winner here. He's not fake, he's a good dude. I used to go to Alabama just to be around the guy, get his energy. He's doing everything right.

"He takes it very seriously and brings it every single play. I used to sit back and watch it, now I'm seeing it every day. I'm seeing how he goes about his business. I respect him. All hats off to C.J. Mosley."

For his part, Perine. drafted in the fourth round out of Florida in 2020, has been on the active roster for four games so far this season, also getting time on special teams (20 snaps in all), after seeing the field for 10 games in 2020.

"I'm a running back, I can do anything," he said. "I'm balanced. I can catch, I can run, I'm a three-down back. Whenever they call my number I have to be prepared for it."

Last week against the Saints, Perine's number was called with rookie RB Michael Carter (ankle), veteran Tevin Coleman (concussion) and Austin Walter (illness) not available. Perine carried the ball 7 times for 28 yards (with a long run of 14 yards), taking 17 snaps (26%) on offense, teamed with Ty Johnson in Zach Wilson's backfield.