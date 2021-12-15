Jets La'Mical Perine: 'Whatever Comes, I'm Ready and Prepared'

Second-Year RB, Who Went to Same High School as LB C.J. Mosley, Ran Hard Against the Saints 

Dec 15, 2021 at 04:46 PM
Bell_Jack_Headshot
Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

E__ZR34516-perine-thumb

The Jets' second-year running back La'Mical Perine on Wednesday wasn't merely paying lip service when he spoke about the team's defensive captain C.J. Mosley.

"A lot of people don't know this, but we went to the same high school [Theodore], we're both from Mobile, Alabama," Perine said. "He's everything you see day to day. I grew up with this dude, his brother was my high school quarterback. When C.J. comes home he's a hero, I'm not kidding. The guy's a hero. What you see out there is not fake. He works hard trying to build a winner here. He's not fake, he's a good dude. I used to go to Alabama just to be around the guy, get his energy. He's doing everything right.

"He takes it very seriously and brings it every single play. I used to sit back and watch it, now I'm seeing it every day. I'm seeing how he goes about his business. I respect him. All hats off to C.J. Mosley."

For his part, Perine. drafted in the fourth round out of Florida in 2020, has been on the active roster for four games so far this season, also getting time on special teams (20 snaps in all), after seeing the field for 10 games in 2020.

"I'm a running back, I can do anything," he said. "I'm balanced. I can catch, I can run, I'm a three-down back. Whenever they call my number I have to be prepared for it."

Last week against the Saints, Perine's number was called with rookie RB Michael Carter (ankle), veteran Tevin Coleman (concussion) and Austin Walter (illness) not available. Perine carried the ball 7 times for 28 yards (with a long run of 14 yards), taking 17 snaps (26%) on offense, teamed with Ty Johnson in Zach Wilson's backfield.

"He did a nice job," HC Robert Saleh said on Wednesday. "He was obviously engaged and all that. He ran well. It's like I've said up here before, I always challenge backs: If the offensive line blocks it for 5 [yards], can you find 8, can you find 9, can you find an explosive? If they block it for negative-2, can you get back to the line of scrimmage? Can you get more for what it's blocked for? That's the job. That's the definition to me of a good back and so La'Mical ran hard, he did some good things and it's obviously a good week to build off of."

Practice Gallery | Best Photos from Wednesday of Dolphins Week No. 2

See the Top Practice Images from Wednesday of Dolphins Week at 1 Jets Drive

E_SA102961
1 / 30
E_SA102335
2 / 30
E_SZ3_0873
3 / 30
E_SZ3_1518
4 / 30
E_SZ3_1386
5 / 30
E_SZ3_1420
6 / 30
E_SZ3_1136
7 / 30
E_SZ3_0487
8 / 30
E_SZ3_1230
9 / 30
E_SZ3_0462
10 / 30
E_SZ3_0386
11 / 30
E_SZ3_0172
12 / 30
E_SZ1_0125
13 / 30
E_SZ3_0353
14 / 30
E_SZ1_0148
15 / 30
E_SZ3_0235
16 / 30
E_SZ3_0059
17 / 30
E_SZ1_0115
18 / 30
E_SA102884
19 / 30
E_SA102852
20 / 30
E_SA102867
21 / 30
E_SA102823
22 / 30
E_SA102945
23 / 30
E_SA102817
24 / 30
E_SA102767
25 / 30
E_SA102563
26 / 30
E_SA102393
27 / 30
E_SA102510
28 / 30
E_SA102544
29 / 30
E_SA102399
30 / 30
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

With Carter and Coleman expected back to face the Dolphins in Miami, and Ty Johnson and Walter each in the mix, Perine could again find himself in reserve.

"It's a process and throughout this whole thing I've stayed level headed," he said. "It's like last week, you never know when you'll get a chance. I've always been a guy who works his tail off. Whatever comes, I'm ready and prepared."

The Jets saw something in Perine, 23, in his senior season for the Gators when he ran for 677 yards and 6 TDs while catching 40 passes for 262 yards and 5 TDs. He was named the MVP of the 2019 Orange Bowl when he rushed for a career-high 138 yards and 2 TDs on 13 carries and caught 5 passes for 43 yards and a TD in the Gators' 36–28 victory over Virginia (and current teammate CB Bryce Hall).

"My first year I was still getting adjusted, learning from Frank Gore what it means to be a pro," he said. "This year with a new staff I'm just trying to keep a clean face, show I'm a hard-working person, a good dude for this team. If you're not determined to work every day, you shouldn't step into the building. I feel like at this point in my journey I have to take what it is and be ready when my number is called."

With depth at running back, Perine had to step aside when Walter, who was with Saleh in San Francisco last season, was elevated from the practice squad and played well at Houston. Perine did not dress for the Texans game.

"Until I get my opportunity I'm going about my business, taking one day at a time," he said. "We have a lot of talented running backs and I can't beat up on myself."

He added: "I got drafted for a reason. I'm a talented guy. I know what I bring to the table each day I step on that field. I'm a dog."

Related Content

news

Ryan Griffin Welcoming Back Fellow TEs to Jets' Practices

Injuries the Past Few Weeks Were Tough on the Offense but 'We Can Learn from It for Sure'
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 15 at Dolphins - Wednesday

George Fant (Knee) and Sheldon Rankins (Knee) DNP on Wednesday
news

Jets Awarded International Home Marketing Rights to the United Kingdom

As Part of the NFL's International Home Marketing Area, the UK Will Be the Team's "Second Home"
news

3 Things to Know | Jets at Dolphins

AFC East Opponents Met in Week 11; Both Teams Dealing With Potential Lineup Changes
news

Jets' Designate RB Michael Carter, DL Bryce Huff and TE Tyler Kroft to Return to Practice

HC Robert Saleh Said All 3 Could Play vs. Miami on Sunday
news

Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets at Dolphins

Broadcast and Stream Info for the Week 15 Road Game
news

Jets C Connor McGovern: 'The Tide's Going to Turn'

Veteran OL and Second-Year CB Bryce Hall Have Embraced Roles in Culture Change 
news

HC Robert Saleh: Jets Defense 'Showing Flashes,' Needs More Consistency

Tenacity of DL Quinnen Williams and Others Show There's No Quit 
news

The Official Jets Podcast Recap | Team MVP Candidates, C.J. Mosley on His Monster Game & Keys to Week 15

Hosts Eric Allen and Leger Douzable Talk to the Team Captain
news

First Look | Jets at Dolphins

Robert Saleh Gearing Up for Week 15 Rematch Against Brian Flores, Tua Tagovailoa & Co.
news

Notebook | 'Influx of Guys' Will Bolster Jets Roster Against Miami

HC Robert Saleh Expects Five Injured Players Back; Calls QB Zach Wilson 'the Future of This Organization'
Advertising