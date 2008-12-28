Jets Know Who Their 2009 Foes Are





It is one of the several rites of the regular-season finale, along with putting the playoff tiebreakers to bed and determining the next spring's first-round draft position. It's nailing down the following season's opponents.

The Jets, after the fourth loss in their last five games by 24-17 to Miami on Sunday, know who their 16 foes will be next season, and know that they will be a tough 16 — with games against the Titans, Colts, Falcons and Panthers at the top of the slate, the Jets' strength of opponents' schedule will be a difficult .568 (145-110-1).

The full team and league schedules won't be released by the NFL until April, but here is a quick look at the Jets' '09 opponents:

HOME

AFC East — Buffalo (7-9), Miami (11-5), New England (11-5)

AFC North — Cincinnati (4-11-1):Bengals won their last three to pass Browns for third place, and return to the Meadowlands next year, where they have lost seven straight to the Jets.

AFC South — Tennessee (13-3): AFC's top seed and a Jets opponent for fourth straight year but for the first time at home since 2003). Jacksonville (5-11): Also the Jaguars' first Meadowlands visit since '03, comeback win for Green & White, and '05, shoulder disaster for Chad Pennington and Jay Fiedler).

NFC South — Atlanta (11-5):Jets host Falcons, led in by Matt Ryan and John Abraham, for first times in 11 years. Carolina (12-4) Panthers, who dueled Giants for NFC's top seed, last played Jets at Meadowlands in '98.

AWAY

AFC East — Buffalo (7-9), Miami (11-5), New England (11-5)

AFC South — Indianapolis (12-4): First game in Lucas Oil Stadium against Peyton Manning and Colts, who had a strong '08 finish. Houston (8-8):Jets' only game at Reliant Stadium was '03 come-from-behind win over Texans.

AFC West — Oakland (5-11):Green & White, who enjoyed their Oakland years a while back, return to the Bay area for the second straight year vs. the Silver & Black.