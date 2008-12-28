 Skip to main content
Advertising

Jets Know Who Their 2009 Foes Are

Dec 28, 2008 at 04:11 PM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

122607_nfl_teams_squares_320x240.jpg


It is one of the several rites of the regular-season finale, along with putting the playoff tiebreakers to bed and determining the next spring's first-round draft position. It's nailing down the following season's opponents.

The Jets, after the fourth loss in their last five games by 24-17 to Miami on Sunday, know who their 16 foes will be next season, and know that they will be a tough 16 — with games against the Titans, Colts, Falcons and Panthers at the top of the slate, the Jets' strength of opponents' schedule will be a difficult .568 (145-110-1).

The full team and league schedules won't be released by the NFL until April, but here is a quick look at the Jets' '09 opponents:

HOME

AFC East — Buffalo (7-9), Miami (11-5), New England (11-5)

AFC North — Cincinnati (4-11-1):Bengals won their last three to pass Browns for third place, and return to the Meadowlands next year, where they have lost seven straight to the Jets.

AFC South — Tennessee (13-3): AFC's top seed and a Jets opponent for fourth straight year but for the first time at home since 2003). Jacksonville (5-11): Also the Jaguars' first Meadowlands visit since '03, comeback win for Green & White, and '05, shoulder disaster for Chad Pennington and Jay Fiedler).

NFC South — Atlanta (11-5):Jets host Falcons, led in by Matt Ryan and John Abraham, for first times in 11 years. Carolina (12-4) Panthers, who dueled Giants for NFC's top seed, last played Jets at Meadowlands in '98.

AWAY

AFC East — Buffalo (7-9), Miami (11-5), New England (11-5)

AFC South — Indianapolis (12-4): First game in Lucas Oil Stadium against Peyton Manning and Colts, who had a strong '08 finish. Houston (8-8):Jets' only game at Reliant Stadium was '03 come-from-behind win over Texans.

AFC West — Oakland (5-11):Green & White, who enjoyed their Oakland years a while back, return to the Bay area for the second straight year vs. the Silver & Black.

NFC South — New Orleans (8-8): Drew Brees and Saints' prolific offense will be waiting in Jets' first Superdome visit since '01 Sunday night triumph. Tampa Bay (9-7):Jets haven't played at the Buccaneers since Wayne Chrebet "Flashlight Game" win in 2000.

**View the New York Jets Schedule Page.**

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets CB Sauce Gardner Stands Tall in Every Competition

Sauce on QB Aaron Rodgers: 'Everyone Gravitated Toward Him...I Love That Guy' 
news

The Stories Behind the Top Six Photos of 2023

Jets Photographers Describe Some of Their Favorite Photos from the 2023 Season
news

Wide Receiver Reset | Jets, Garrett Wilson Seek More Input from the Wideout Position in 2024

Who Will Step Up from Among Allen Lazard, Xavier Gipson, Jason Browlee Plus Free Agents and Draft Picks?
news

What is John-Franklin Myers' Offseason Goal?

Versatile Veteran Jets Defender Wants to Turn Pressures Into Sacks
news

Jets Mock Draft 3.0 | After the Senior Bowl, Who Do Draft Experts Project to New York?

ESPN's Matt Miller Has Jets Select a Standout Tackle, The Sporting News Picks Top Tight End 
news

Jets Left Guard Laken Tomlinson: 'I'm Definitely Blessed'

Starter of 114 Consecutive Games Says Future Is Bright with Joe Tippman, Alijah Vera-Tucker and Aaron Rodgers
news

Jets Confirm New Uniform Unveiling in April

Legacy White Uniform to Become Permanent, Along with Green & Black Versions
news

What Did the Playoffs Tell Us About the Jets' Chances to Make Playoffs in '24?

Aaron Rodgers Will Return Under Center Next Season; Green & White Have One of NFL's Best Defenses
news

Safeties Reset | Three Jets Combined for 10 INTs; 2 Could Be Free Agents

Tony Adams Is Currently the Only Safety Under Contract
news

Notebook | Predicting the Jets' Draft Pool at No. 10 Overall

NFL Draft Experts Say This Is the Year for O-Line Help
news

Three Jets Flag Football Teams Crowned National Champions at Pro Bowl Games

All of New York's 11 Flag Competing Teams Received a $5,000 Grant for Hotel and Travel
news

Jets and Nike Announce Continued Support of High School Girls Flag Football

Girls Flag Football to Be Recognized as a Championship Sport in New York State and a Pilot Program in New Jersey
Advertising