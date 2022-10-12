Jets Know the Challenge Ahead in Aaron Rodgers, What They Must Do to Prevail

S Jordan Whitehead: Packers' 'Hall of Fame' QB Is 'An Old Vet That Just Knows How to Play the Game'

Oct 12, 2022 at 05:59 PM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

E_SZ1_0630-rodgers-thumb

The Jets defense stepped up its game by stepping on some young quarterbacks the past two weeks.

The Steelers' Kenny Pickett, for instance, completed all 13 of his second-half passes. Unfortunately for him, fortunately for the Green & White, three of those "completions" were interceptions to Jets defensive backs to help spur the comeback victory. The Dolphins' Skylar Thompson was bounced around like a bumper car by Carl Lawson, John Franklin-Myers, Quinnen Williams and the pass rush.

But this week the task is not to tame a rookie QB playing in his first NFL game. It's taking on Aaron Rodgers, and that, said Williams, will require the Jets to rise even higher.

"He's a Hall of Fame quarterback, man. He's Aaron Rodgers. Nothing needs to be said," the Jets defensive lineman said after Wednesday's practice. "Everyone in this organization knows you've got to be effective, you can't beat yourself up front or on the back end against him. He's been doing it 18 years. You've got to execute to another high level, be dominant to another high level. You've got to go to another level because guys like this can beat you single-handedly."

As you can tell, the not-so-secret description by the Jets of the Packers' quarterback this week goes by the initials of HOF. One suspects the idea isn't to flatter Rodgers into mistakes at Lambeau Field on Sunday, it's to remind the Jets of the chores they must undertake in Cheeseland, USA, to come out of this game with their third road victory of the season.

"He's a special talent, obviously," head coach Robert Saleh said. "He gets the ball where it needs to go, he gets it there quick. He can change the play at the line of scrimmage. He makes everyone around him better. He challenges you from a defensive standpoint to substitutions to everything."

And what things does Rodgers do specifically to accumulate his mind-numbing numbers, such as 56,517 passing yards, 457 touchdown passes, 96 interceptions for a TD/INT ratio of 4.76 to 1, solidly the best in NFL history for all QBs with 1,000-plus attempts? Not to mention a career passer rating of 104.3, third-best all-time, and a win-loss record of 142-68-1, which includes a 3-0 mark against the Jets?

"It's just trust your teammates," Saleh said. "I think Aaron does an unbelievable job with it. He gets the ball to his players in space, and he gets it out quick and those guys will get 4, 5 yards, break a tackle, and next thing you know it's 10, 15. It takes all 11 to make a play work, and the great quarterbacks understand that and they get the ball where they need to get it as quickly as possible, and they trust that their playmakers will make plays for them."

"If you make it a tight window, he still fits the ball in there. That's just what it is," S Jordan Whitehead said. "And Rodgers has the hard count. He's an old vet that just knows how to play the game, so you've got to really stay disciplined. He going to make some throws, some Tom Brady throws."

At least Rodgers seems to be having some downs to go along with his usual ups. For one thing, he's got a right thumb injury that kept him out of Wednesday's practice. For another, Green Bay's passing offense ranks 20th in yards/game after five weeks — Rodgers has finished out of the NFL's top 10 in this category only three times in his 14 previous seasons as the Packers' starter. In the Pack's post-Davante Adams world, they're breaking in a new group of receivers around old slot standby Randall Cobb and ageless TE Marcedes Lewis, such as WRs Allen Lazard and Romeo Doubs and TE Robert Tonyan.

But that still maturing passing game gets triggered by the effective 11th-ranked run game led by the Pack's own one-two punch of Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon.

"You've got to stop the run first," Williams said. "Then you've got to deal with Aaron Rodgers."

Williams, thought, was far from throwing up his hands and wailing, "Woe are we." The Jets are feeling pretty good about themselves and where they're headed. WR Corey Davis, who won't have to battle Rodgers by trying to stop him but only by trying to outscore him, explained the mindset that's spreading like wildfire around One Jets Drive.

"That's what you want. In order to be the best, you've got to play the best," Davis said. "The Packers are one of the best, a great team. Aaron Rodgers obviously is a future Hall of Famer. He's done a few things in his career. So we're going to be on top of our game and do what we've got to do to go out there and get this win."

Practice Gallery | Top Photos from Wednesday Practice of Packers Week

See the top photos from Wednesday's practice leading up to the Packers game.

E_SZ2_7020
1 / 32
E_SZ2_5098
2 / 32
E_SZ2_7097
3 / 32
E_SZ2_6170
4 / 32
E_SZ2_7066
5 / 32
E_SZ2_5562
6 / 32
E_SZ2_6987
7 / 32
E_SZ2_6970
8 / 32
E_SZ2_7140
9 / 32
E_SZ2_6475
10 / 32
E_SZ2_5372
11 / 32
E_SZ2_6574
12 / 32
E_SZ2_6275
13 / 32
E_SZ2_6822
14 / 32
E_SZ2_7166
15 / 32
E_SZ2_6609
16 / 32
E_SZ2_5502
17 / 32
E_SZ2_7250
18 / 32
E_SZ2_6739
19 / 32
E_SZ2_6245
20 / 32
E_SZ2_7188
21 / 32
E_SZ2_6579
22 / 32
E_SZ2_6427
23 / 32
E_SZ2_6286
24 / 32
E_SZ2_6387
25 / 32
E_SZ2_6403
26 / 32
E_SZ2_5433
27 / 32
E_SZ2_5206
28 / 32
E_SZ2_5265
29 / 32
E_SZ2_6761
30 / 32
E_SZ2_5160
31 / 32
E_SZ2_5528
32 / 32
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Aaron Rodgers? Lambeau Field? Jets' WR Corey Davis Says 'Just Focus on Us'

Surrounded by Young Talent, Veteran Leads Green & White With 299 Receiving Yards

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 6 at Packers - Wednesday

DE Jermaine Johnson (Ankle) Did Not Practice on Wednesday

news

3 Things to Know | Week 6 Jets at Packers

Green & White's Pass Rush Heating Up; Aaron Rodgers 'Getting Comfortable' With WRs, Minus Davante Adams

news

ESPN Names Three Jets Among 2022 Top 10 NFL Rookies

CB Sauce Gardner Ranked No. 2 Overall and Top Defender

news

Jets' DL Solomon Thomas Finds a Place to Support Mental Health in the Gladiator Space

His Family, Devastated by Suicide, Founded 'The Defensive Line' to Aide Young People

news

Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets at Packers

Broadcast and Stream Info for Sunday's Road Game Against Green Bay

news

Jets Sign WR-KR Diontae Spencer to Practice Squad

Green & White Also Released OL Grant Hermanns from Practice Squad

news

Jets' Carl Lawson Graded as NFL's No. 1 DE in Week 5 by PFF

Edge Defenders Lawson and Bryce Huff Earn Grades of No. 1 and No. 5 in Week 5 Victory vs. Dolphins

news

First Look | Week 6 Jets at Packers

Robert Saleh, Zach Wilson Travel to Green Bay to Take on Matt LaFleur, Aaron Rodgers

news

Notebook | Robert Saleh and Jets Hope to Continue Their Leap at Lambeau on Sunday

GM Joe D. Hit on Draft Picks; Alijah Vera-Tucker Is 'Epitome' of OL

news

5 Plays That Made a Difference in the Jets' Victory Over the Dolphins

Relive Some of the Key Moments During the 40-17 Home Victory Over Miami

Advertising