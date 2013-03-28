Jets Kick Off Offseason Workout Program April 15

Mar 28, 2013 at 09:25 AM

The NFL has released its Offseason Workout Program calendar for 2013. Voluntary offseason workout programs are intended to provide training, teaching and physical conditioning for players. The first day of the Jets' program is Monday, April 15.

As per Article 21 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, each club's official, voluntary nine-week offseason program is conducted in three phases:

Phase 1 — The first two weeks of the program. Activities are limited to strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation only.

Phase 2 — The next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual player instruction and drills as well as team practice conducted on a "separates" basis. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.

Phase 3 — The next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or "OTAs." No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills are permissible.

Article 22 of the CBA stipulates that clubs may hold one mandatory minicamp for veteran players, which must occur during Phase 3 of the offseason program. Head coaches hired after the end of the 2012 season are also entitled to conduct an additional voluntary veteran minicamp.

Each club may hold a rookie football development program for a period of seven weeks, which in 2013 may begin on May 13. During this period, no activities may be held on weekends, with the exception of one post-NFL Draft rookie minicamp, which may be conducted on either the first or second weekend following the draft. The dates of the post-draft rookie minicamps will be circulated at a later date.

Below are the Jets' Offseason Workout Program calendar from the NFL plus the calendars for the three other AFC East teams. All dates are tentative and subject to change:

JETS

First Day — April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts — May 20, 22-23, 28, 30-31; June 3-6

Mandatory Minicamp — June 11-13

BUFFALO BILLS

First Day — April 2

OTA Offseason Workouts — May 13-15, 20-21, 23, 28-31

Voluntary Minicamp — April 16-18

Mandatory Minicamp — June 11-13

MIAMI DOLPHINS

First Day — April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts — May 21-23, 29-31; June 3-6

Mandatory Minicamp — June 11-13

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

First Day — April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts — May 20-21, 23, 28-30; June 3-5, 7

Mandatory Minicamp — June 11-13

