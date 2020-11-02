Jets K Sergio Castillo Set on Finding Ways to 'Help the Team Out'

Kicker Has Made 4 Field Goals in the Past 2 Games

Nov 02, 2020 at 03:30 PM
Landis_Olivia-thumbnail
Olivia Landis

Team Reporter

E_SZP_3321-castillo-thumb

Sergio Castillo first got a taste of life in the NFL when he signed as a free-agent placekicker for the Atlanta Falcons in 2014. Kicking in the team's first preseason game, he converted on both of his field-goal attempts, but was released after the game.

Since then, Castillo has spent the six seasons in the CFL, the Alliance of American Football and the XFL perfecting his craft, before joining the Jets' practice squad in October. He was elevated to the active roster last month after K Sam Ficken sustained a groin injury.

"It happened really quickly," Castillo said. "It's been a journey to get here but I've been very fortunate the past five years that I've been kicking in the CFL. That's prepared me for these moments."

He added: "There's been a lot of people that have helped me along this road and I'm very grateful right now. My mind set — it doesn't matter if I'm on the practice roster or active, I'm going to find a way to help the team out. If I'm starting, I have to find ways to put points on the board, and if I'm on the practice squad I have to support the team vocally."

In the Green & White's challenging matchup against the Chiefs, the offense did not score a touchdown — a struggle throughout this season. Castillo converted three field goals, a fourth attempt, at the end of the first half, was blocked. Castillo's most impressive kick came early in the second quarter when he connected on a 55-yard FG, which is tied as the second-longest FG by a Jets' kicker since Jason Myers' 56-yarder in 2018.

"I was just trying to find a way to help the team out," Castillo said. "It didn't matter if it was the first one from 39 or from 55, I was just trying to focus on the process of my technique. I wanted to try and help the team as much as possible to put those three points up on the board."

Castillo will remain active as the Jets' kicker until Ficken returns from the injury that he sustained in Week 7. In two matchups, Castillo, 30, had made 4 of 5 FG attempts and 1 extra point.

"The fact that they signed me shows the confidence that they had in me," Castillo said. "Thomas [Hennessy] makes it super easy with the snaps and Braden [Mann] has been smooth on the holds, so it makes it easier for me. I don't have to worry about it being a bad snap or a bad hold, it's just 1, 2, 3 go. A lot of props to them too because they've made this transition easy for me. Coach [Brant] Boyer and Coach Hammer [Jeff Hammerschmidt] have had the confidence in me and given me the green light. I'm very grateful for the opportunity. It's been a long journey to get here — six years. I'm grateful for the moment I'm in and I'm just trying to find a way to put my part in for the team. If it's on the sideline or putting points on the board, I'm going to do it."

Related Content

news

Jets Notebook | Sam Darnold: I'm Focused on Not Missing Any Games

Jets' QB Aggravated Sore Right Shoulder in Loss at Chiefs
news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps vs. Chiefs?

 QB Sam Darnold, 5 Defenders Logged the Most Time on the Field in Loss to Kansas City
news

Jets Trade LB Avery Williamson and Acquire Fifth-Round Pick in 2022

Green & White Also Send Seventh-Round Selection in 2022 to Pittsburgh Steelers
news

Paul Crane, 76, Was a Versatile Contributor for the Jets from 1966-72

Linebacker Was Joe Namath's C at Alabama, Super Bowl Contributor, Long-Snapper & Kick Blocker
news

Adam Gase on Jets' 0-8 Start: 'It's Obvious We're Not Where We Wanted to Be'

Head Coach Said His Game Plan for a Win at KC Was 'Easier to Say, Harder to Do'
news

Sam Darnold: 'Everyone's Just Got to Do Their Job Better'

Another Quiet Second-Half Dooms the Jets at Kansas City
news

Jets' First Encounter with KC's Patrick Mahomes Doesn't Go As Planned

Green & White 'D' Holds Down the Running Game & Scrambling but Chiefs QB Still Launches 5 TD Passes
news

Jets-Chiefs 3 Takeaways: Offense Has Case of Déjà Vu in 35-9 Loss

Defense Can't Stop KC QB Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce; Defending Champs 
news

Jets Face Steep Hike If They Want to Topple the Chiefs in KC

With WRs Jamison Crowder & Breshad Perriman Out, Will QB Sam Darnold & Green & White Turn to the Run?
news

Jets Place S Bradley McDougald on Injured Reserve; Activate CB Arthur Maulet 

Green & White Sign Sergio Castillo to Active Roster; Elevate LB Bryce Hager, WR Jaleel Scott
news

Jets at Chiefs Game Preview: Seeking a Perfect Game Against the Defending Champions

Adam Gase on Patrick Mahomes: 'He's the Best Quarterback Guy That I've Ever Seen'

Advertising