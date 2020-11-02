Jets K Sergio Castillo Set on Finding Ways to 'Help the Team Out'

In the Green & White's challenging matchup against the Chiefs, the offense did not score a touchdown — a struggle throughout this season. Castillo converted three field goals, a fourth attempt, at the end of the first half, was blocked. Castillo's most impressive kick came early in the second quarter when he connected on a 55-yard FG, which is tied as the second-longest FG by a Jets' kicker since Jason Myers' 56-yarder in 2018.

"I was just trying to find a way to help the team out," Castillo said. "It didn't matter if it was the first one from 39 or from 55, I was just trying to focus on the process of my technique. I wanted to try and help the team as much as possible to put those three points up on the board."

Castillo will remain active as the Jets' kicker until Ficken returns from the injury that he sustained in Week 7. In two matchups, Castillo, 30, had made 4 of 5 FG attempts and 1 extra point.