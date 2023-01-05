Jets Justin Hardee on Pro Bowl Honor: 'Meant the World to Me'

During his time in New Orleans (2017-20), Jets CB Justin Hardee made it his goal to be named a special teams Pro Bowler. After coming up shy in the past, Hardee left no doubt in his second season with the Jets being named to the 2023 Pro Bowl roster.

"I fell short for years," Hardee said. "But I can honestly say, better late than never. I am glad that I happened for me now instead of then, because I appreciate it that much more because I had to go through so much."

Undrafted out of Illinois in 2017, Hardee began his pro career in Houston before being waived before to the start of the season. Five days later, he joined the Saints' practice squad and earned a spot on the active roster.

In his four seasons in New Orleans, Hardee registered 32 tackles and helped the Saints to 4 consecutive division crowns, but watched his many of his teammates earned Pro Bowl honors, and added that to his list of motivations.

"When I first got in the league I didn't really care about any accolades," he said. "I just wanted to show I can play in this league. Once I was able to get around that and being around all the winning and other guys going to the Pro Bowl, I set that as one of my goals."

And with the Jets in 2022, he achieved it. Hardee, a special-teams captain, signed with the Jets in 2021 and has been a staple in punt and kickoff coverage throughout the league. This season, he's tied for third in the NFL with 15 special teams tackles.