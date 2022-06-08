Jets' John Franklin-Myers: Name of the Game Is To Keep Guys Fresh

In the 2021 NFL season, six Jets linemen played more than 400 snaps, eight more than 300. JFM, who signed a contract extension last fall, took a whopping 716 snaps, or 66% of the plays on defense. According to Randy Lange, that was the highest number in any of the nine most recent seasons when four players had 400-plus and six had 300-plus.

"I'd say you've got to understand that anyone playing 80% of the snaps is not playing at full speed," Franklin-Myers said. "If you play 50, I know all will be full speed. In 2020 I finished 45% of the snaps and I was able to get in there and rush well and be fresh. Getting fresh guys in there is all they're talking about, that and keep hitting them. That's their plan, it's smart and that's what we live by."

In the offseason, general manager Joe Douglas and Saleh were determined to add reinforcements. Signed in free agency were Solomon Thomas and Jacob Martin, while Vinny Curry (who missed last season with a blood disorder) was re-signed. The Jets then drafted Jermaine Johnson (Round 1) and Micheal Clemons (Round 4). Holdovers include Williams, Bryce Huff, Nathan Shepherd, Jonathan Marshall and others. But perhaps the biggest impact will be the return from injury of Carl Lawson, who missed all of last season after he ruptured an Achilles tendon in a preseason workout with the Green Bay Packers.

"Anybody who watched camp last year saw how amazing Carl is," JFM said. "Now we're excited to have him back. To see him so focused, we spoke today about how excited he is to get back. He got to study tape and last year was like a redshirt for him. He looks great, he still looks like an action figure. We all want to be Carl when we grow up.