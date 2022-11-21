Jets' John Franklin-Myers: 'I Think We Did a Good Job Containing'

With 9:01 remaining in the fourth quarter, JFM beat TE Jonnu Smith off the ball and got to Jones for a split sack with Williams again and an 11-yards loss. Franklin-Myers' QB takedowns ultimately resulted in punts at the end of drives.

As a unit, the Jets defense has totaled 12 sacks of Jones in 2 games this season and 17 in their last 3 games.

With bitter-cold winds whipping and the offense struggling, Franklin-Myers expected a strong defensive performance, and particularly the pass rush, in the low-scoring game.

"It is a mindset," Franklin-Myers said. "We expect to shut out and today was another game and opportunity. The Patriots have some great players and great running backs, they break a lot of tackles. We understood we had to get people to the ball, and I think we did a good job of today."

In two games against the Patriots this season, Franklin-Myers has 2 sacks, 3 QB hits and 6 tackles. For the season, he has 3.5 sacks and 22 tackles. and has tied a career-high with 14 QB hits.

Despite a disappointing final score, Franklin-Myers still believes there were positives as the Jets head into the stretch run of the final eight games of the regular season.