Jets GM Joe Douglas: We Need to Win

The Green & White have a talented young core thanks in large part to Douglas' draft in 2022 that brought CB Sauce Gardner, WR Garrett Wilson, LB Jermaine Johnson and RB Breece Hall to Florham Park. Players will come and go over the next few months and Douglas will have difficult choices to make like all of his counterparts. One of the more high-profile decisions will be whether to re-sign DE Bryce Huff, who was a part of Douglas' first undrafted-free-agent class in 2020. He led the team with a career-high 10 sacks.

"Bryce is a great player-development success story," Douglas said. "For an undrafted free agent to come in and finish his contract year with 10 sacks, that's a special thing and he's well-deserving of his all his success. This is part of the business. Bryce isn't the only free agent we want back. We're getting with our group, talking about the gameplan through the offseason and the best way to proceed. Whether it's Bryce, Ashtyn [Davis], Mekhi [Becton] or any of the free agents, it's important to have that discussion and determine what the best role for them is and how we want to pursue those guys. Couldn't be more proud of Bryce and what he's accomplished."

Huff has been a bright spot and while Douglas' process has led to successful player acquisitions through each avenue, such as D.J. Reed (free agency), LB Quincy Williams (waiver claim), two-time Pro Bowl CB Sauce Gardner (No. 4 overall pick in 2022) and Huff (undrafted free agency) to name a few. But the NFL is a results-driven business and every GM, including Douglas, misses.

In the short term, Douglas will meet with his staff and the coaching staff to create a gameplan for the next few months that, chronologically, includes the Senior Bowl, NFL Combine, free agency and the draft – where the Green & White hold the No. 10 overall pick.