Jets' Javelin Guidry Welcomes Bigger Role Vs. Dolphins 

For his part, Guidry took ownership of the Diggs TD catch that started the snowball rolling downhill on the Jets.

"To me, it's just another play that I needed to lock in," he said. "That's every week. That was against top-tier talent. It could be better, staying more lateral, playing off not just staying down, sliding my feet. I'll learn from that and from him.

"You have to quickly move on. Learn from it and come back quick."

He's likely to have that opportunity on Sunday when the Miami Dolphins (3-7) come to MetLife Stadium in the teams' first meeting of the 2021 season. After nine games, the Jets have yet to win against an AFC East opponent (0-3), though the Green & White (2-7) as a 2-2 record at home. The Dolphins have won two straight games since starting the season 1-7. In addition, Miami has won 8 of its last 10 games against the Jets since 2016.

With Echols out last week, Guidry played 50% of the snaps on defense (29) after seeing limited duty in the previous two games. He had a strong game in the OT victory against Tennessee on Oct. 3, taking 85% of the snaps (85 plays), and making 10 tackles (9 solo), drawing praise from Saleh.

"You think about Javelin Guidry, I'm going to pump him up for a second because he doesn't get enough credit, and I go back to Joe [Douglas] an undrafted free agent who's come in here and you think what he played," Saleh said after the Titans game. "He played corner, nickel and dime in one game last week, which is not easy. He's been an absolute stud, and we're very fortunate to have him. ... He's been fantastic."

That versatility has been an asset, and Guidry said that he's comfortable inside, outside and anywhere in between.

"Really, it's the mental aspect," he said. "Outside, you're on an island by yourself. Inside you have the burner responsibility as well as the pass. So it's more like being able to lock in each play, switching mental and being able to execute out there".