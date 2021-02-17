Jets' Javelin Guidry Gained Confidence in Rookie Season

Javelin Guidry signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Utah this past May and finished his rookie season leading the team with four forced fumbles.

"Confidence in myself," he said of his rookie season. "Coming into work every day, keeping my head down and going to work. Just trusting what the coaches told me and make the most of my opportunities really. Just being around the guys, we had great times on and off the field, socially distant of course. It was a great time, a great year."

Guidry started two games in the 2020 season (Week 14 at Seattle and Week 15 at the Rams) but emerged as a contributor on defense starting in Week 12 when the Jets hosted the Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. After not registering a solo tackle from Week 4's game against the Broncos -- when he was signed from the practice squad to the active roster -- to Week 11 against the Chargers, Guidry had at least 1 tackle in each game he played through the end of the season. He had a career-high 6 solo tackles against the Rams in the Jets' first win of the season and finished with 21 total tackles (15 solo), 1 QB hit and 4 FF.

"I'll give a lot of props to [S Marcus] Maye," Guidry said. "He definitely helped me a lot with my progression being a professional and making plays on the field as well. He makes sure everyone is lined up and he leads us out there each and every day of the week. He's a great leader."