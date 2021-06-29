Jets' Javelin Guidry: 'Every Day Is an Interview'

Guidry saw his first action in the 2020 season in the Week 4 loss to visiting Denver in a "Thursday Night Football" game. He made his first real impact in the Week 12 game against Miami with a pair of solo tackles and 1 forced fumble. Against the Raiders the next week, he took 46% of the snaps on defense, made 4 solo tackles and forced 2 fumbles. At Seattle, Guidry (who took over the nickel position with Brian Poole out injured) was on the field for 63 of 73 snaps (86%), the most of his professional career, so far. It was also his first start in the NFL. He started again the next week, at the Rams, when the Jets earned their first win of the season and Guidry made 6 solo tackles and played 100% of the team's snaps on defense.

With training camp still several weeks away, the coaching staff's watchword since the winter has been "competition." To that end, the Jets drafted Michael Carter II, Jason Pinnock and Brandin Echols, and also signed Justin Hardee. The holdovers at CB include Bless Austin, Lamar Jackson and Bryce Hall. Rounding out the room are Isaiah Dunn, Corey Ballentine and Zane Lewis.

"Competition breeds improvement and so there's just going to be a great level of competition," Saleh has said. He added: "We love the competition.

"There's a lot of work to be had obviously. They're young, they've got great mental demeanor, they've got great content, they want to learn, they want to do good."

Guidry is well aware that this is no time to rest on any laurels accrued during the 2020 season.

"I have the same mindset this year of trying to elevate my game," Guidry said. "I made plays in a couple of games last year, so I'm looking forward to this season off working on some things, some technical things.

"It's really more mental and getting faster, stronger, more explosive ... watching film. What I did last year, but focusing on the little things I could have done to make more plays. I'm working on my technique, working on my zone drops. Just my eyes really."

And that competition thing?