Jets-Jaguars 3 Takeaways | Explosive Plays Lead to a Win for Interim HC Ron Middleton

Middleton Moves

After spending the past eight seasons as the Jaguars' tight end coach, Middleton took an aggressive approach against his former team. The Jets made it a two-score game early in the fourth quarter when Wilson backpedaled seemingly forever before finding reserve T Conor McDermott in the back of the end zone for a 1-yard TD. It was McDemott's first career TD in his 34th career game.

"Well I heard the playcall and I just got so excited," he said. "We've been running it all week and when the ball was snapped and I released, I realized there was no one on me. I saw Zach start scrambling and right when he pulled up, we made eye contact. I called for it, he made an unbelievable throw and I just did my best to catch it."

Middleton added: "It's been in the gameplan for four or five weeks straight now. Feeney has been that person that would've been in that position and he's been beginning. It just so happens this week is the first week that McDermott was that guy. McDermott has been saying all along that he's an ex tight end. This guy even came to me and was like, 'What kind of release should I use on it? Should I go out and in or just swim him?' But I'll tell you, we've ran this play twice in practice this week and Zach has thrown it to him both times with no pressure, no ad-libbing at all and he looked very natural catching the ball. He made a hell of a catch today, man. I'm just so happy for him."

On five occasions, the Jets went for it on fourth down and converted on three of those attempts. After two fourth-down conversions on the Jets' final drive of the half, Wilson threw incomplete to Denzel Mims on a fourth-and-goal from the Jacksonville 2. Then past the midway point in the third quarter, Middleton attempted a fake field goal that was thwarted when P Braden Mann was stopped one yard shy of a first down at the Jacksonville 3.

"Yes it was [something we talked about]," Middleton said. "We were going to be aggressive, but we weren't going to be foolish. Every time we went for it on fourth down, it was discussed. It was our game-analysis person, Matt Burke, was giving information and all the decisions were based on that information. It was as a staff that we were going to be aggressive, but again, not foolish."