Jets-Jaguars: 5 Storylines 

Spotty Jaguars

While the Jets were limited to 14.5 points a game in losses to the Dolphins and the Browns, the Jacksonville offense was totally shut down in last Sunday's 9-6 defeat to the Titans. In addition to failing to score an offensive touchdown, they only crossed midfield twice and never reached the red zone. A week after having their way against the Patriots with Blake Bortles passing for 376 yards and four touchdowns and the Jags converting an amazing 10-of-14 (71%) on third down, they totaled just 232 yards while losing their third straight to Tennessee. Star RB Leonard Fournette is dealing with a hamstring injury, LT Cam Robinson (torn ACL) is out for the year and the Jags were also minus starting RG A.J. Cann against a Titans team that welcomed the fight in a phone booth.

"We killed ourselves," Bortles said. "Stupid penalties, drops, missed throws. We've got to not hurt ourselves, especially the way our defense is and the way we play. We've got to score one touchdown to win the game. To go out there and score six points in four quarters, that's bad as an offense."

Pound Away

This Jacksonville defense is as talented as any defensive unit in football. They are tied for second in scoring (14.7 Pts/G), third in pass defense (171 Yds/G), fourth in yards (286.3 Yds/G) and seventh on third down (32%). They have studs at all three levels, starting with Calais Campbell and Malik Jackson up front, Myles Jackson and Telvin Smith are an impressive pair of 'backers and perhaps the NFL's top cornerback tandem resides in J-Ville in Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye. They are loaded, but the Jets churned out a staggering 256 yards on the ground in last year's 23-20 OT win over Jacksonville in Week 4. And while the Titans were held to just nine points, they did pick up 150 rush yards (QB Marcus Mariota had 51).