Head Coach Robert Saleh Excited to Let Rookie RB Israel Abanikanda 'Loose'

Abanikanda is an explosive and versatile tailback with good size (5-11, 215) and Saleh said Wednesday he's excited to let the young tailback 'loose.'

"We know Izzy has speed and is a big, strong, powerful back," Saleh said. "We will see what he is and what he has got. We're about to find out for sure. But he's going to provide more for special teams and then just being able to supplement some of the touches and just see what he's got. Fresh legs is a real thing and he's already got speed, so it'll be fun."

Abanikanda added: "It is a blessing to get in and get some game action. I have been staying ready and working for the past few weeks. It is just football."

Abanikanda flashed during the preseason. Before he missed the Jets preseason finale with a thigh contusion, he rushed 25 times for 113 yards and touchdown. He also had 5 receptions for 37 yards in the first three games.

During the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in August against the Browns, Abanikanda took a handoff from QB Tim Boyle and got around the edge for a 10-yard touchdown. QB Zach Wilson is excited to partner with young back for the first time since the summer.