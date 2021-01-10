Jets Interview Bills OC Brian Daboll for Head-Coaching Post

Bills Offense Finished No. 2 in Scoring During 2020 Season

Jan 10, 2021 at 01:40 PM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

16x9-3-Brian-Daboll

As their search for a head coach continues, the Jets have completed an interview with Buffalo Bills' offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

Under Daboll, the Bills fielded one of the NFL's most prolific offenses in the regular season, finishing No. 2 in scoring (31.3 Pts/G), T2 in yards (396.4 Yds/G), No. 1 in third-down efficiency (49.7%) and No. 3 in passing (288.8 Yds/G). In his third pro season, QB Josh Allen set single-season franchise records for passing yards (4,544), touchdowns (37) and completions (396), while wide receiver Stefon Diggs paced the NFL in both receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535)m and Cole Beasley set personal bests with 82 receptions and 967 receiving yards.

A two-year starter at safety for the University of Rochester, Daboll coached 11 seasons with the New England Patriots over two different stints, filling the roles of defensive assistant (2000-01), wide receivers coach (2002-06) and tight ends coach (2013-16). He was part of five Super Bowl-winning teams as an assistant in New England and also served as offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns (2009-10), the Miami Dolphins (2011) and the Kansas City Chiefs (2012)

Daboll, who in his 20th season in the NFL, joined the Bills after winning a national championship in 2017 as Alabama's offensive coordinator. In his lone season with the Crimson Tide and Nick Saban, Alabama led the SEC in scoring offense (37.9 Pts/G).

In 2007-08, Daboll served as the Jets quarterbacks coach on Eric Mangini's staff. In the 2008 campaign, Hall of Famer Brett Favre had the second-highest completion percentage of his career, 65.7, and earned a Pro Bowl trip.

Related Content

news

Jets Interview Rams DC Brandon Staley for Head Coaching Vacancy

Has a Track Record of Polishing Top Defenders, Producing No. 1 Units in His Time as a Pro Assistant
news

Jets Interview Colts DC Matt Eberflus for Head Coaching Vacancy

Eberflus Has Helped Develop LBs Darius Leonard, Sean Lee and Jaylon Smith
news

Jets Interview Panthers' OC Joe Brady for Head-Coaching Vacancy

Carolina Offense Had Four Players Eclipse 1,000-Scrimmage Yards; Coach Worked With Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson at LSU
news

Jets Interview 49ers' DC Robert Saleh for Head Coaching Vacancy

Helped Nick Bosa Earn Rookie of the Year Honors in 2019
news

Why Are the Jets an Attractive Destination for Head-Coaching Candidates?

Draft Capital, Cap Space and a Young, Talented Core 
news

Inside the Numbers: The Jets' Season in Review

Year-End Notes on Quinnen Williams, Sam Darnold, Jamison Crowder & Marcus Maye
news

Jets Interview Marvin Lewis for Head Coaching Vacancy

Bengals' Former Head Coach Is 27th in NFL History with 131 Wins
news

Which Jets Received the Highest Season Grades on Pro Football Focus?

Jamison Crowder Leads Offense With Mekhi Becton; Marcus Maye and Quinnen Williams Lead Defense
news

Jets'  Lamar Jackson: 'We Used the Adversity as an Opportunity to Get Closer'

Undrafted Rookie Looking to Build on First Experience on the Field
news

Where Are They Now: Tanner Purdum

Catch Up with the Jets Legend and Former Long Snapper 
news

Jets Interview Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy for Head Coaching Vacancy

Kansas City Has NFL's No. 1 Offense in Total Yards in 2020 Season

Advertising