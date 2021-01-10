Jets Interview Bills OC Brian Daboll for Head-Coaching Post

As their search for a head coach continues, the Jets have completed an interview with Buffalo Bills' offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

Under Daboll, the Bills fielded one of the NFL's most prolific offenses in the regular season, finishing No. 2 in scoring (31.3 Pts/G), T2 in yards (396.4 Yds/G), No. 1 in third-down efficiency (49.7%) and No. 3 in passing (288.8 Yds/G). In his third pro season, QB Josh Allen set single-season franchise records for passing yards (4,544), touchdowns (37) and completions (396), while wide receiver Stefon Diggs paced the NFL in both receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535)m and Cole Beasley set personal bests with 82 receptions and 967 receiving yards.

A two-year starter at safety for the University of Rochester, Daboll coached 11 seasons with the New England Patriots over two different stints, filling the roles of defensive assistant (2000-01), wide receivers coach (2002-06) and tight ends coach (2013-16). He was part of five Super Bowl-winning teams as an assistant in New England and also served as offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns (2009-10), the Miami Dolphins (2011) and the Kansas City Chiefs (2012)

Daboll, who in his 20th season in the NFL, joined the Bills after winning a national championship in 2017 as Alabama's offensive coordinator. In his lone season with the Crimson Tide and Nick Saban, Alabama led the SEC in scoring offense (37.9 Pts/G).