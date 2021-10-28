Jets Ink Partnership with COVID-19 Testing Pioneer Quidel

Organizations Will Donate 10,000 QuickVue® At-Home OTC Covid-19 Tests to Local Communities 

Oct 28, 2021 at 07:01 AM
Jets - Quidel

The New York Jets today announced a multi-year partnership with a leading diagnostics healthcare manufacturer Quidel, creator of the QuickVue At-Home OTC Covid-19 Test. In its first NFL team partnership, Quidel becomes an official diagnostics partner of the New York Jets. At the core of the partnership is a community collaboration among the Jets, Quidel and United Way of Northern New Jersey where 10,000 at-home Covid-19 tests will be donated to underserved communities in the State.

"We are extremely grateful to Quidel and the New York Jets organization for their generous donation," said Kiran Handa Gaudioso, CEO of United Way of Northern New Jersey. "These rapid at-home tests will help to serve our most vulnerable populations — our youngest children who aren't yet vaccinated and those caring for a loved one who is ill, frail or living with a disability. We plan to distribute these tests to our United In Care network of child care providers who serve predominantly low-income families as well as through our United Way Caregivers Coalition to help protect those whose health is at greatest risk." 

As an official diagnostics partner, Quidel will receive significant brand exposure on the Jets press conference backdrop. The partnership will also include stadium signage and activations at MetLife Stadium during Jets home games, which will aim to build awareness of the Quidel brand and emphasize the importance of Covid-19 testing.

"As an organization, the New York Jets continue to put the health and safety of our fans and community first, which is why we are thrilled to partner with such an established and important leader in the healthcare industry," said Hymie Elhai, President of the New York Jets. "Quidel has helped revolutionize at-home Covid-19 testing through accuracy and affordability. We are proud to team up with them and United Way to provide peace of mind to local families in need."

For one home game each season, beginning with the Jets vs. Cincinnati game on October 31st, Quidel will serve as the Week of Game Presenting Sponsor. The partnership will provide Jets fans with the opportunity to learn more about the significance of at-home Covid-19 testing through the informative FIZZ Covid Cruiser, located on Jets Island at MetLife Stadium.

"Quidel is proud to be an official diagnostics partner of the New York Jets," said Douglas Bryant, President and CEO of Quidel. "The Jets organization's dedication to community service matches our own and we look forward to teaming up to provide urgently needed COVID-19 testing to underserved communities in the tri-state area."

In addition, the message of easy and accessible at-home Covid-19 testing and the importance of it to all communities will be furthered and communicated through Jets radio, television and digital programming.

Related Content

news

5 Jets to Watch When Bengals Return to MetLife for 1st Time Since 2016

Mike White Gets the QB Start; CBs Bryce Hall & Brandin Echols Will Be Tested by Joe Burrow-to-Ja'Marr Chase
news

View From Jets D-Line: 'The Team Goes as We Go'

John Franklin-Myers and Folorunso Fatukasi Eager to Get After the Bengals
news

Where Are They Now: Matt Monger

Catch Up with the Former Linebacker from Oklahoma State
news

Jets WR Corey Davis Likes the 'Presence' that Mike White Passed Around Sunday

Pass-Catcher Says Green & White and Their New QB Starter Are Set to Help Each Other Succeed vs. Bengals
news

3 Things to Know | Jets vs. Bengals

Mike White Will Start His NFL First Game; Green & White Preparing for Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 8 vs. Bengals - Wednesday

Tevin Coleman (Hamstring) & Bryce Huff (Back) Among Players Listed as DNP
news

Jets QB Mike White Will Start vs. Bengals 

Linebackers C.J. Mosley and Jarrad Davis Return to Practice; Joe Flacco Will be with Team Friday
news

Jets LB Jarrad Davis, P Braden Mann, DE Kyle Phillips Return to Practice

All Three Players Could Be Activated as Soon as Sunday's Game vs. Bengals
news

Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets vs. Bengals

Broadcast and Stream Info for the Week 8 Home Game
news

Jets Business Intelligence & Analytics: The Fan  

Read How the Jets Business Staff Increases Its Knowledge of Fan Preferences and Behaviors
news

Jets WR Elijah Moore: 'Never a Loss, Always a Lesson'

Jets Rookie WR Scored First TD of His NFL Career Vs. Patriots
Advertising