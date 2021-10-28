Jets Ink Partnership with COVID-19 Testing Pioneer Quidel

The New York Jets today announced a multi-year partnership with a leading diagnostics healthcare manufacturer Quidel, creator of the QuickVue At-Home OTC Covid-19 Test. In its first NFL team partnership, Quidel becomes an official diagnostics partner of the New York Jets. At the core of the partnership is a community collaboration among the Jets, Quidel and United Way of Northern New Jersey where 10,000 at-home Covid-19 tests will be donated to underserved communities in the State.

"We are extremely grateful to Quidel and the New York Jets organization for their generous donation," said Kiran Handa Gaudioso, CEO of United Way of Northern New Jersey. "These rapid at-home tests will help to serve our most vulnerable populations — our youngest children who aren't yet vaccinated and those caring for a loved one who is ill, frail or living with a disability. We plan to distribute these tests to our United In Care network of child care providers who serve predominantly low-income families as well as through our United Way Caregivers Coalition to help protect those whose health is at greatest risk."

As an official diagnostics partner, Quidel will receive significant brand exposure on the Jets press conference backdrop. The partnership will also include stadium signage and activations at MetLife Stadium during Jets home games, which will aim to build awareness of the Quidel brand and emphasize the importance of Covid-19 testing.

"As an organization, the New York Jets continue to put the health and safety of our fans and community first, which is why we are thrilled to partner with such an established and important leader in the healthcare industry," said Hymie Elhai, President of the New York Jets. "Quidel has helped revolutionize at-home Covid-19 testing through accuracy and affordability. We are proud to team up with them and United Way to provide peace of mind to local families in need."

For one home game each season, beginning with the Jets vs. Cincinnati game on October 31st, Quidel will serve as the Week of Game Presenting Sponsor. The partnership will provide Jets fans with the opportunity to learn more about the significance of at-home Covid-19 testing through the informative FIZZ Covid Cruiser, located on Jets Island at MetLife Stadium.

"Quidel is proud to be an official diagnostics partner of the New York Jets," said Douglas Bryant, President and CEO of Quidel. "The Jets organization's dedication to community service matches our own and we look forward to teaming up to provide urgently needed COVID-19 testing to underserved communities in the tri-state area."