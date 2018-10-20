Jets Injury Report: Three Players Out, CB Trumaine Johnson Doubtful & RB Isaiah Crowell Questionable

A Complete Tight End

Rookie Chris Herndon tallied his first career touchdown reception the Colts in Week 6, but his pass-catching skills aren't the only thing that have impressed Jets tight ends coach Jimmie Johnson.

"He's a guy that can be a complete tight end," Johnson said. "He did a pretty good job coming out of college already knowing how to block a little bit and he did a good job of catching the ball when they threw it to him."

Herndon, a fourth-round pick from Miami who has seven catches, enjoys his time in the trenches because it's a chance to "dominate somebody." Over the past three games, the tight end group has become more involved in the aerial game and totaled 125 yards and two scores on 11 receptions.

"It's awesome what Chris has been able to do and all the tight ends really," quarterback Sam Darnold said. "They play such a huge role on this team. With what they're able to do in the run game for us, sometimes in the pass game, pass protecting as well. And then in the pass game obviously catching football, it's awesome what they are able to do every single week.

"And to get Chris going was really cool because he was my roommate for a while during camp and all that. It was fun to be able to connect with him on a couple of balls."

Herndon and the rest of the tight ends could be more in focus Sunday as the Jets will be down WR Quincy Enunwa (ankle sprain) and potentially WR Terrelle Pryor (groin).