Jets Induct 2020 Class to Fan Hall of Fame Presented by Florida Tech

The Jets introduced the fourth class of their Fan Hall of Fame on Sunday. The 2020 class consists of Robert Cozzarelli, Rob Fulmer "Jetman", Naomi Lindower and Dennis Riehman. This year's class was announced and recognized in a special video featuring Jets Legend Nick Mangold and team reporter Olivia Landis (click the video on the right column to watch). The inductees will be honored at MetLife Stadium when fans can attend games again. The New York Jets Fan Hall of Fame is presented by Florida Tech.

The Jets Fan Hall of Fame is designed to celebrate the ultimate Jets fans and recognize them for their dedication to the organization. At the start of the season, there is a submission period where fans have the opportunity to nominate themselves or a third party who display a strong passion and commitment to the Jets organization.

Induction to the Fan Hall of Fame is determined by a group of Jets staff panelists who rank entries based on avidity, personal connection, tradition & uniqueness recognizing top candidates who embody these traits in their support of the Jets.

About the 2020 Inductees:

Robert Cozzarelli - STH since 1988

Since the day Joe Namath made his famous Super Bowl guarantee, Robert Cozzarelli has been an avid Jets fan. Over his 32 years as a Season Ticket Holder, he enthusiastically attends every home game and has even rescheduled anniversary celebrations with his wife to ensure he can be in his seat on gamedays. Robert is well known for his large tailgate outside MetLife Central which has been featured as Premio's Tailgater of the Game, on SNAP Judgment with Nick Mangold and on WPIX's Pregame Interview show.

Rob Fulmer "Jetman" - STH since 1992

One of the team's most visible fans, Rob Fulmer – more commonly known as "Jetman" – can be found at each home game sporting his green unitard, cape, beads and signature JETMAN license plate. Rob is also one of the leaders of the team's iconic gameday J-E-T-S chant. Rob's passion for the team is evident in every aspect of his life, hosting 300+ tailgates at MetLife Stadium, updating his social media following with Jets news, and filling his home with Jets collectibles. He has also imparted his love for the game to his son Robby. Rob's fandom has been featured by the League and sponsors, including a national Bud Light commercial spot.

Naomi Lindower - STH since 2009

A Season Ticket Holder for the past 11 years, Naomi Lindower uses her Jets fandom to connect with people everywhere she goes, recruiting everyone she can to join Jets Nation. On gamedays, Naomi is easy to spot with her colorful hair, Jets gear and loud cheering. Naomi inherited her love of the Jets from her father Sy, who was a loyal Season Ticket Holder in the 1960's. Their love of the Jets helped keep them strong during Sy's battle with cancer, sharing stories and memories of the team together.