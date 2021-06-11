Jets' Home Opener vs. Patriots is 100 Days Away

The buzz has returned. With fans back at sporting events throughout the New York metropolitan area this spring, the noise is growing. But things won't truly feel the same for the Jets and their fanbase until Sept. 19 when the Green & White will open their home slate against the Patriots. It won't be long now as we've reached 100 days until Jets-Patriots at MetLife Stadium.

Earlier this week, Jets head coach Robert Saleh visited his home venue with the members of the team's operations and gameday/special events staffs.

Saleh said: "It was really an opportunity to go through a walk-through and (discuss) anything we may want to add or take away to created a better gameday experience not only for our fans but our players. It was an awesome experience, I had a chance to take the kids over there. It was good for them, they got a free day out of school. It was great, it was awesome to be able to go there. I can't wait for fans to be able to fill it up."

He was serenaded with a J-E-T-S chant through the speakers at the empty building.