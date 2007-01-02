Jets Head To Foxborough For Wild Card Matchup

LB Matt Chatham leads the Jets with 11 games of playoff experience





JETS' STORYLINES

The Jets are in the playoffs for the 12th time.

The Jets 10-win season marks the ninth time the franchise has recorded at least 10 wins in a season.

The Jets finished the regular season 6-2 after the bye week.

Jets are 6-2 on the road this season, including a 17-14 victory at Foxborough on Nov. 12.

The Jets have 27 players with playoff experience, led by Matt Chatham with 11 games and Kimo von Oelhoffen with 10 games.

JETS-PATRIOTS QUICK FACTS

Series: This marks the 95th meeting and the second playoff game between the two teams. The Patriots defeated the Jets, 26-14 in the 1985 AFC Wild Card game. The Jets lead the all-time series, 48-45-1.

This season: The teams split in 2006:

Week 2 – 9/17 –NE 24, NY 17, The Meadowlands: The Pats took a 24-0 lead and held off the Jets as Chad Pennington finished with 306 yards passing and TDs to Laveranues Coles (46) and Jerricho Cotchery (71).

Week 10 – 11/12 –NY 17, NE 14, Gillette Stadium: This time, the Jets held off NE late as Shaun Ellis strip-sacked Tom Brady on the game's last play. Kevan Barlow had 75 yards rushing and a TD while Jerricho Cotchery (6-70) caught a 22-yard TD pass from Chad Pennington.

HEADLINE NOTES

Head Coach Eric Mangini finishes tied with Sean Payton for best record among first-year head coaches at 10-6.

Jets have won their last two Wild Card playoff games: 20-17 at San Diego in OT in '04 and 41-0 over the Colts in '02.

WR Laveranues Coles (91-1,098-6) and WR Jerricho Cotchery (82-961-6) set a Jets' record with 173 combined receptions.

K Mike Nugent has kicked 18 consecutive field goals and has made 23-of-24. He finished the regular season 24-of-27 with 106 points.

S Kerry Rhodes recorded five sacks, the most by a Jets' DB in a single season since Brian Washington had six sacks in 1995.

THE WEEK 17 WIN MEANS:

The Jets closed the regular season on a three-game winning streak, their first since Nov.-Dec. 2004.

The Jets have won five of six games for the first time since 2004.